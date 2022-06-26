The city of Kokomo's annual "Play on Kokomo" photo contest returns next month.
The contest begins July 1 and runs through the end of the month. Contestants can enter by taking a photo at their favorite city park, such as Highland Park, Kokomo Beach, Foster Park or any of the local trails, showing how they “Play on Kokomo.”
Participants are asked to post photos to social media — Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram — with the hashtag #PlayOnKokomo2022. Submitted photos MUST have the hashtag in order to be considered and be posted during the month of July only.
The top 15 photos will be selected by the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department. The Kokomo Parks Board will then select three winners.
The first place winner will get two season passes to Kokomo Beach for the 2023 season and 35 day passes. Second place winner will get two season passes for the 2023 season to Kokomo Beach, while the third place winner will receive one season pass to Kokomo Beach for 2023.
Entries must be submitted by the original photographer. Do not submit a photo taken by someone other than you. You must be the sole owner of the copyright of any image submitted. Your submission of the photo and entry form is your guarantee that you are the author and copyright holder of the photo.
Photographers retain the copyright to their photographs. By entering the contest, photographers agree to have their submitted photograph displayed on the city of Kokomo social media pages or website. Entries, including non-winning entries, may be selected for promotional use by the city of Kokomo.
