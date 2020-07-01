The “Play on Kokomo” photo contest is back.
Starting today, Kokomo residents can submit their photo of them at their favorite city park or city trail for a chance to win season passes to Kokomo Beach.
To enter, participants must post their photo to social media (Twitter, Facebook or Instagram) with the hashtag #PlayOnKokomo2020 by August 1.
There will be three winning photos chosen. The first-place winner will receive two 2021 season passes to Kokomo Beach and 35 day passes. The second-place winner will receive two 2021 season passes to Kokomo Beach, and the third-place winner will receive one 2021 season pass to Kokomo Beach.
Last year’s first-place winner was Christina Baldwin for “Boy on slide at Highland Park.” According to the city, more than 200 photos were submitted in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.