The winners of this year's "Play on Kokomo" photo contest have been announced.
The 2021 winners are:
- 1st place: Angie Chaney Sanders, “Taking the Leap” at Kokomo Beach during swim lessons
- 2nd place: Nicole Davis, “Always on the move” at the Nickel Plate Trail pedestrian bridge.
- 3rd place: Stacey White, “How now brown cow” at Jackson Morrow Park during a Creature Feature event.
A total of 154 photos were submitted by local residents via social media during the month of July. The Parks Board selected the three winners at Tuesday's meeting.
The first-place winner will get two season passes to Kokomo Beach for the 2022 season along with 35 day passes. Second-place winner will get two season passes for the 2022 season at Kokomo Beach while the third-place winner gets one season pass to Kokomo Beach for 2022.
