Sherry Butler Degler - 1st place.jpg

Sherry Butler Degler’s photograph “Taking the plunge,” which was taken at Kokomo Beach, was the first-place winner of the 2023 Play on Kokomo contest.

 Photos provided

The winners of the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department’s seventh annual Play on Kokomo photo contest have been announced.

The contest winners for 2023 are:

  • 1st place – Sherry Butler Degler, “Taking the plunge” at Kokomo Beach
  • 2nd place – Tiffany Jones, “Getting crafty” at Highland Park
  • 3rd place – Jill Crowell, “Defying gravity” at Foster Park skate park

The Kokomo Parks Board selected the three winners at its August meeting. The first-place winner receives two season passes to Kokomo Beach for the 2024 season along with 35 day passes. The second-place winner receives two season passes for the 2024 season at Kokomo Beach while the third-place winner receives one season pass to Kokomo Beach for 2024.

Participants were tasked with posting photos to social media with the hashtag #PlayOnKokomo2023. Readers submitted 171 photos via Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram during the month of July.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video