The winners of the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department’s seventh annual Play on Kokomo photo contest have been announced.
The contest winners for 2023 are:
- 1st place – Sherry Butler Degler, “Taking the plunge” at Kokomo Beach
- 2nd place – Tiffany Jones, “Getting crafty” at Highland Park
- 3rd place – Jill Crowell, “Defying gravity” at Foster Park skate park
The Kokomo Parks Board selected the three winners at its August meeting. The first-place winner receives two season passes to Kokomo Beach for the 2024 season along with 35 day passes. The second-place winner receives two season passes for the 2024 season at Kokomo Beach while the third-place winner receives one season pass to Kokomo Beach for 2024.
Participants were tasked with posting photos to social media with the hashtag #PlayOnKokomo2023. Readers submitted 171 photos via Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram during the month of July.
