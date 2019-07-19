Police say a 91-year-old man caused up to $25,000 in damages when he drove a van into his house before backing up and striking a neighbor’s house across the street.
Harold W. Hall told police the shifting on his 1991 Dodge Caravan wasn’t acting right at around 6:25 p.m. Thursday, so he drove it around the block and pulled into his driveway.
He said while he had the van in drive, it suddenly accelerated and smashed into the east side of his house at 1311 S. Darby St.
Hall said he then put the van in reverse when it again suddenly accelerated out his driveway, across the street and slammed into another house, causing damage to the exterior and an air-conditioning unit.
Police said no injuries were reported and no one was home at the other residence at the time of the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.