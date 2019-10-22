A Kokomo man wanted in connection with a September shooting incident on the city’s north side was arrested last week in California.
According to a city of Kokomo media release, Harron Burnett, 33, was located and arrested in Hollywood, California, around 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, by officers with the California Highway Patrol.
Burnett had an active warrant out of Howard County for attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness and aggravated battery stemming from an incident on Sept. 22 in which a female was shot at several times in the 1600 block of North Apperson Way.
One of those shots ended up striking the woman in the leg, the release stated.
This is not Burnett’s first run-in with law enforcement, as he was also arrested and eventually found guilty in 2016 of battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal confinement, according to court records, after a 2015 armed robbery.
Burnett was also arrested in the 2006 murder of a South Bend man but was later acquitted of all charges related to that incident.
He is currently being held at the Los Angeles County Jail awaiting extradition, and an initial hearing on these latest charges has not yet been set.
