As police continue their investigation into a February homicide and criminal confinement incident in the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue, investigators are now tracing its potential origins back to another incident that occurred at the Kokomo Reservoir.
According to a Kokomo Police Department press release, the nature of that incident — including when it occurred and other details — were not immediately released.
Police are also urging anyone with information on that particular incident to contact Det. Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017.
On Monday, Feb. 3, officers responded to the South Courtland Avenue on a report of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. and located the body of Lashay Young-Beard, 25, Kokomo, lying on the ground.
According to the Howard County Coroner’s office, she died from a single gunshot wound.
While on a search of the property, police also located a 24-year-old Kokomo man in a bathtub, and he was bound with duct tape and binding on his wrist and ankles, court documents noted.
The man told police he had been confined in the residence for 11 days, where he had been battered and burned with hot water.
The incident on South Courtland Avenue has since led to several arrests, including Troy Lamar Wilson, 31, Steven Allen, 29, and Uriah Levy, 30, all of Kokomo, and Jacob Sayers, 22, Tipton.
Wilson is facing two counts of criminal confinement and two counts of aggravated battery, while Allen is facing two counts of criminal confinement.
All of those counts are Level 3 felonies, per court documents, and they each hold a sentence of 3-16 years in the Indiana Department of Correction with up to a $10,000 fine.
Levy is facing two counts of criminal confinement and two counts of aggravated battery, all Level 3 felonies.
A few weeks later, Sayers was also arrested for allegedly purchasing the firearm that police later determined was used in Young-Beard’s death.
He is facing charges of providing a firearm to an ineligible person, a Level 5 felony, and providing a false statement on a criminal history information form, a Level 6 felony.
In addition to the South Courtland Avenue incident, Wilson is also facing several other felony charges in relation to a separate alleged criminal confinement that occurred last fall on the city’s east side.
