Kokomo Police Department Chief Doug Stout opened up the grill in front of him and flipped over a few hot dogs that were sitting on the top rack.
And while Stout wasn’t having a family cook-out in his own backyard at the time, he was still very much in his element.
That’s because for several hours Tuesday evening, Stout and other members of KFD were participating in National Night Out, an annual event that gathers community members with law enforcement in an informal meet-and-greet setting.
This year, the event was held at Foster Park and Garden Square Apartments and ended with a free community swim at the Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center.
“I realized last year with the pandemic that neighborhood watch groups are not able to get together anymore and meet and interact with the police department,” Stout said when asked why National Night Out might be even more important this year than in years past. “This year, as things tend to lighten up a bit, I kind of wanted to focus our attention in one area. Due to the negative actions of some that got this summer off on the wrong foot down here in Foster Park and Kokomo Beach, I just felt like this would be a good place to do this.”
Stout was alluding to several juvenile-related incidents that Foster Park has had in recent months, including a shooting back in June just outside Kokomo Beach that left one juvenile male severely injured.
Of course, Stout said he recognized that Tuesday’s National Night Out celebration would not change that type of behavior overnight.
But he did admit that he hoped the evening was just another opportunity to strengthen the community’s relationship with law enforcement so that future incidents could possibly be curbed before they would even occur.
That’s what you call good community policing, Stout said.
“We need the community to help us in our jobs,” he said. “We can’t do everything ourselves. We need people stepping forward, whether they want to be in the case or remain anonymous. We need that from the community. So it’s important that they come out and see that we’re members of the community just like them. We just happen to wear a police uniform. That’s how you build trust.
“And when that engagement is not there,” Stout continued, “how do we gain the trust of a community? Part of my mission is to help rebuild any lost trust from this community that had been lost over the previous years for whatever reason. … Without that trust, you’re not going to have a community that wants to step forward and help their police department.”
Stout then took a moment to commend all of his officers, stating that they are hard-working men and women who he feels have the best interest of the community at heart.
Stout added that he sees that every day in social media posts, where officers are playing basketball with children or helping out those in need, and he acknowledged that he wants to continue seeing more of it in the future too.
“Number one, my officers under my command right now know that our job is not to go out there and just solve crime anymore,” he said. “Our job is to do all those things, yes, but we need to also interact with the community more. It’s no secret that as our numbers dropped manpower wise, so did our ability to get out there and hold events and get back to real community policing.”
Since January 1, Stout said that KPD has hired 22 new officers — keeping the total number of sworn officers above 80 — but he noted that he would like to see that number eventually hover around 100.
“My goal is to have an officer assigned to every single neighborhood of this community,” he said, “that they’d be able to get out and meet people and go knocking on doors. They know you; you know them, that kind of stuff.”
KPD Mjr. Brian Seldon agreed with Stout, saying that that’s why events like National Night Out can be a strong catalyst for change when it comes to curbing violence in a community.
“If you don’t have a relationship with your community you serve, you’re not going to be an effective police department,” Seldon said. “It’s about building relationships, and it starts with events like this.”
Seldon then pointed over to a young man who he said he didn’t remember playing basketball with at last year’s National Night Out, but the boy still remembered him.
“And we want to establish that trust factor with the kids, especially when they’re young,” Seldon said, still looking over at the boy. “We don’t want them to get the negative perception that you see on TV about the police or parents saying the police are going to get them if they’re bad. It’s not like that. We want them to see that we’re really here to help them.”
The boy’s mother, Courtney Barbary, was standing nearby and smiled when she heard Seldon share the basketball story about her son.
“He really does remember that,” she said, referring to last year’s event. “And that’s why I think this is needed is so that everyone can come out and get to know each other. It’s good to know that somebody is thinking about us, listening to us, protecting us and serving our community well.”
