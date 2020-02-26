A lengthy video showing a 22-year-old female and 24-year-old male who were stripped naked, burned, held at gunpoint and physically beaten at an undisclosed residence in July 2019.
Details of a separate confinement incident involving the same pair at a different residence a few months later, at which time one of the victims was allegedly raped as well as battered.
Those were just two aspects of an oral probable cause hearing transcript recently supplied by the Howard County Prosecutor’s office.
At one point in the 42-minute video, the unidentified man and woman were even seen being forced to point firearms at each other, all while continuing to be held at gunpoint themselves, the transcript indicated.
Police have since arrested Troy Lamar Wilson, 31, Jamie A. Travis, 33, Amanda Bogue, 32, and Brittany A. Causey, 21, for their alleged roles in the confinements, and they are each currently being held on $500,000 cash bond with no 10%.
Travis and Bogue are facing two counts of criminal confinement and two counts of aggravated battery, all Level 3 felonies; two counts of battery, both Level 5 felonies; and two counts of criminal recklessness, both Level 6 felonies.
Causey is facing two counts of criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies, and one count of battery, a Level 6 felony.
Wilson is facing two counts of criminal confinement, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of rape, all Level 3 felonies; two counts of battery, both Level 5 felonies; and a separate count of battery, a Level 6 felony.
He was also arrested earlier this month — along with Kokomo residents Uriah Levy, 30, and Steven Allen, 29 — on charges related to a separate confinement incident at a residence in the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue.
Police have since confirmed that the video showing the unidentified couple was uncovered from Wilson’s phone during a subsequent investigation of that incident, and he is also seen and heard numerous times.
Authorities have not released any of the identities of the alleged victims at this time in connection to any of the three incidents, but court documents indicate that drugs appear to have played a factor in each of the initial confrontations.
In the court transcript, Wilson is referred to by one of the victims as the “ringleader” in all three incidents, but police have not indicated whether anyone else arrested is connected in the same way or if there are even more cases of confinement yet to come.
Police have also not addressed whether any of those arrested for the confinement incidents also played a role in the shooting death of 25-year-old Lashay Young-Beard, whose body was found in a fenced-in backyard the same night police were dispatched to the residence on South Courtland Avenue.
