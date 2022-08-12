TIPTON — Police say a 38-year-old Howard County man died Friday afternoon after a machine malfunction at a factory in Tipton.
That man’s name has not been publicly identified, but his death — which occurred at High Performance Alloys, Inc. — is believed to be accidental, Tipton Police Department Officer Brad Robins told the Tribune.
“It’s very tragic, and our condolences go to the man’s family, friends and co-workers,” Robins said. “It’s just a very tragic and unexpected death.”
According to their website, High Performance Alloys Inc. is a “leader in the super alloys industry” and supplies “extreme environment industries with wear, corrosion and high temperature resistant materials.”
Robins did not indicate what type of machine the man was working on at the time the incident occurred, but he noted that the machinery located inside the factory is typically used to process alloy and metal into different shapes, sizes and features.
He also added that the investigation has now been handed over to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which is required by law to document and investigate workplace accidents.
Along with the TPD, the Tipton Fire Department and Tipton County Coroner’s Office were also called in to assist in the initial investigation.
