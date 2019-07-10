The Kokomo Police Department currently is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning in the 1500 block of North McCann Street.
Around 5 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the residence on a report of an accidental gunshot wound, a KPD press release stated.
When officers arrived on scene, they located the body of homeowner Zachariah Aguilar, 38, the release noted.
Police did not release further details about the incident, but Capt. Tonda Cockrell did say there were other occupants inside the house when police arrived. Cockrell also urged anyone who might have been around the area or witnessed anything suspicious to contact police immediately.
You can contact Detective Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also call in an anonymous tip to the Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
