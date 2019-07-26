Officers with the Kokomo Police Department are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 600 block of East Taylor Street Thursday evening.
Around 7 p.m., police were dispatched to the area in reference to reports of multiple shots fired, a KPD press release stated.
Officers were able to locate multiple shell casings at the scene, and minor property damage was also reported, the release noted.
No one was injured, but police say several people were outside and witnessed the incident, though authorities noted they have received no cooperation during the investigation.
The release indicated that police are working to obtain surveillance footage from places surrounding the scene, and the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Det. Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the KPD hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also call the Central Indiana Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-262-TIPS.
