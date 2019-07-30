Police say a Kokomo man took more than $48,000 in payment from a 76-year-old man with lung cancer to do construction projects at his house, but never completed the work.
Dennis Sanders, 59, was arrested Tuesday morning on felony charges of home improvement fraud and theft. He was incarcerated at the Howard County jail on a $45,000 cash bond.
Police initiated an investigation into Sanders in June after receiving information he took more than $40,000 in payment from the man for improvement work at his house in the 900 block of East Center Road that was still unfinished, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Investigators met with the man, who told police he hired Sanders after seeing an advertisement for his company, Ace Handyman and Construction, in the newspaper. The man said he paid Sanders in total $48,025 to put on siding, repair several downspouts, cut down a tree, and insulate and rewire the attic.
When the work wasn’t completed, the man called his son, who lives in Florida. The son “became very upset and actually came to Kokomo last month and told Dennis Sanders off,” according to the affidavit.
After that, Sanders came to the man’s house and asked him to go for a ride in his vehicle. Sanders then drove the victim to Community Howard Regional Health, where he went inside and then came out a few minutes later holding a cup of coffee and appearing to be upset.
Sanders then told the man Sanders' wife was on an experimental medication and he couldn’t afford to pay for it. The man wrote Sanders another check for more than $3,800 to help pay for the medication.
The man told police he “regrets everything that has happened with Dennis Sanders and that he could not believe he paid him all of this money. … There was no doubt in his mind that Dennis Sanders had taken advantage of him,” according to court documents.
Investigators visited the man’s home and confirmed Sanders had not completed much of the work, and noted some of the work that had been completed wasn’t done correctly.
Police said they also received reports from two other people, both in their 70s, that Sanders had committed home improvement fraud at their houses.
Court documents show in just the last year, Sanders has been ordered to pay back money totaling more than $13,000 to clients who filed suit against him in small claims court for not completing work on their homes.
Police say these cases remain under investigation. Investigators ask anyone who has had similar incidents with Ace Handyman and Construction, or has additional information pertaining to these cases, to call Detective Michael Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.
Callers may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
Sanders was also arrested on Friday in a separate case on misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended and possession of marijuana.
