An attempt to locate a man wanted by police out of Ohio led to the seizure of over 100 grams of methamphetamine during a drug bust last week.
According to a Kokomo Police Department news release, officers were conducting a check around 7:30 p.m. Friday on Joe Stout, 50, Kokomo, at his residence in the 900 block of Brentwood Drive.
Stout was wanted by the Ohio Department of Rehab and Adult Parole, which prompted the officers to visit the residence, the release indicated.
Upon arrival, police located Stout and his wife, Jessica, and the release noted that a juvenile was also present at the residence.
The release also stated that during a search of the property, police located 112 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of heroin, a small amount of marijuana, suspected LSD and the synthetic drug “molly.”
Joe Stout was subsequently arrested and is now facing charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
He is being held at the Howard County jail on $60,000 cash bond with 10%.
Police also arrested Jessica Stout, 39, on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
She is also being held at the Howard County jail on a $40,000 cash bond with 10%.
The Stouts’ initial hearings have not yet been set.
