Arrests
Tuesday, 2:19 a.m., deputies arrested Derek Dean Reed, 38, 1500 block of Tam O Shanter Lane, in the 800 block of West 400 South, on two charges of possession of marijuana, two charges of reckless driving and two charges of possession of a scheduled substance, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 10:14 a.m., deputies arrested John Fitzgerald Hozey, 53, 1300 block of South Main Street, in the 400 block of West Mulberry Street, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Tuesday, 12:59 p.m., deputies arrested Stephen Luther Travis, 37, 2000 block of South Goyer Road, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:48 p.m., deputies arrested Donnel C. Wright, 47, 600 block of West Woodland Avenue, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:15 p.m., deputies arrested Randy Eugene Barrett, 47, 4000 block of North 700 West, in the 600 block of Bradford Circle, on a warrant for torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal and charges of disarming a law enforcement officer, a Level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:04 a.m., deputies arrested Donald Scott Coy, 50, 1100 block of West Monroe Street, at the same location, on a warrant for conversion.
Wednesday, 2:03 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Joe Thomas, 56, 500 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Washington and Monroe streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:36 a.m., deputies arrested Allison B. Coy, 42, 1100 block of West Monroe Street, in the 200 block of South U.S. 31, on a warrant for theft with a prior theft or conversion conviction.
Wednesday, 1:51 p.m., deputies arrested Donald Lee Winchester, 47, 5700 block of Seneca Trail, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., officers arrested Nathan Ferguson, 35, 5200 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 1800 block of West Judson Road, on charges of domestic battery-simple assault, criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 6:36 p.m., deputies arrested Clint Joseph Davis, 36, 1500 block of North Buckeye Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 6:44 p.m., officers arrested Sarah Ferguson, 34, 1700 block of Meadowbrook Drive, in the 1800 block of West Judson Road, on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 7:53 p.m., deputies arrested Natoria A. Beam, 19, 6200 block of East 100 North, in the 600 block of East 00 North South, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:59 p.m., officers arrested Heather Brittain, 31, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 900 block of West Jefferson Street, on charges of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony, criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:06 a.m., officers arrested Lejla Kameric, 25, 1800 block of Carol Lynn Drive, in the 1200 block of North Lindsay Street, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:01 a.m., officers arrested Tammy Stambaugh, 38, 900 block of East Broadway Street, in the area of South Jay Street and East Markland Avenue, on a Hamilton County warrant and charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:54 a.m., officers arrested Deonton Campbell, 41, 800 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of East Monroe and North Ohio streets, on charges of operating without ever obtaining a license and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 2:17 a.m., officers arrested Joshua McIndoo, 37, 5300 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the area of Madison and Philips streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:10 a.m., officers arrested Kevin Mullin, 64, Frankfort, in the area of 400 West and 400 South, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator for life and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 4:15 a.m., officers arrested Zachary Thomas, 26, 900 block of South Bell Street, in the 1000 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 5:01 a.m., officers arrested Meredith Bowser, 35, Indianapolis, in the area of Courtland Avenue and Wheeler Street, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:50 p.m., officers arrested Joseph David Cree, 42, 100 block of West Third Street, Peru, on a Carroll County warrant.
Tuesday, 6:12 p.m., deputies arrested Stewart Cornett, 50, Amboy, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tuesday, 8:48 p.m., officers arrested Derek Herrell, 35, Galveston, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 4:04 p.m., officers arrested Andrea Saylor, 38, Denver, on a violation of probation.
Wednesday, 8:59 p.m., officers arrested Kelli Runkle, 31, 100 block of West Second Street, Peru, on charges of probation violation, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 8:26 p.m., officers arrested Evan Hughes, 35, Macy, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Wednesday, 10:46 p.m., officers arrested Christina Ortega, 33, 2500 block of Kelly Avenue, Peru, on charges of invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
Thursday, 6:14 a.m., deputies arrested Abdirizak Adane, 21, 1300 block of Mustang Avenue, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and public intoxication.
Thursday, 12:35 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffery W. Miller, 48, homeless, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of probation.
Friday, 3 a.m., deputies arrested Alec Cohee, 30, Macy, on a charge of attempted armed robbery.
