Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 10:22 a.m., deputies arrested Kayla Yvonne Stanley, 29, 1100 block of North Forest Drive, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:28 p.m., deputies arrested Manda Jo Mason, 44, Sharpsville, in the area of 150 West and 500 North, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:39 a.m., deputies arrested Everett Wayne Phipps, 58, 400 block of West Foster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 1:59 a.m., deputies arrested Ashley D. Archer, 34, 1100 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:39 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle Logan Johnston, 26, 1400 block of Schuler Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 12:43 p.m., deputies arrested Clint Joseph Davis, 35, Goldsmith, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 14 years of age, a warrant for domestic battery on a person less than 14 years of age and a warrant for interference in reporting a crime.
Saturday, 6:05 p.m., deputies arrested Arianna M. Dunham, 28, Galesburg, Michigan, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 1:22 a.m., deputies arrested Cuba J. Evans, 24, 2400 block of East Baxter Road, at the HCC, on a charge of battery causing bodily injury, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:11 a.m., deputies arrested Roger Allen Smith, 37, 800 block of East Superior Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for false informing and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 7:30 p.m., deputies arrested Tiffany L. Cavazos, 35, Greentown, in Greentown, on charges of interference in reporting a crime and domestic battery, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 1:53 a.m., officers arrested Annie Martin, 26, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Jefferson and Morrison streets, on charges of public intoxication by alcohol, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Monday, 3:51 p.m., officers arrested Brenda Leap, 56, 200 block of North Market Street, in the area of Bell and Jefferson streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 7:59 p.m., officers arrested Peter Powell, 42, 100 block of West Monroe Street, in the area of Taylor and Calumet streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 8:23 p.m., officers arrested Phillip Bryant, 55, 300 block of West Harrison Street, in the area of Cooper Street and Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for possession of a synthetic look a like, a warrant for operating while intoxicated causing endangerment and a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention, as well as a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 8:55 p.m., officers arrested Shannon Crane, 45, 900 block of South Calumet Street, in the 800 block of East Tate Street, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Crane, 40, 700 block of South Washington Street, in the 800 block of East Tate Street, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Deon Taylor, 39, 1200 block of West Walnut Street, at the same location, on a charge of intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Tuesday, 1:45 a.m., officers arrested Damien Shutt, 21, 700 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the area of Jefferson and Morrison streets, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:55 a.m., officers arrested Lorre Rayls, 47, 1100 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the 500 block of North Armstrong Street, on charges of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Lenester Bates, 26, Goshen, on a court order.
Monday, 8:27 p.m., officers arrested Eden Boggs, 21, 300 block of Blackhawk Court, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, 10:40 p.m., officers arrested Brian Beck, 33, 1100 block of Barksdale Avenue, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated causing endangerment and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
