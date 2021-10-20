Howard County Arrests
Friday, 4:44 p.m., deputies arrested Tara Guffey, 30, 1300 block of Locke Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 2:00 a.m., officers arrested Charles Fields, 51, Indianapolis, in the area of Washington and Madison streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:17 a.m., officers arrested Adrianna White, 27, unknown, in the area of Washington and Monroe streets, for a charge of false informing, a Class B misdemeanor, and a charge of operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:20 a.m., officers arrested Jake Beck, 31, 1300 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the area of Washington and Monroe streets, on a Hamilton County warrant.
Saturday, 4:18 a.m., officers arrested Antonio Clark, 49, 1500 block of Jay Street, in the area of Jefferson and Main streets, on a charge of driving while suspended-prior, a misdemeanor, and a charge of operating motor vehicle while intoxicated, a level 6 felony charge.
Saturday, 7:35 a.m., deputies arrested Rick Turner, 31, 200 block of Morgan Street, at the same location, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 6:56 p.m., officers arrested Logan Taylor, 20, 1100 block of Bell Street, in the 700 block of Mulberry Street, for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:07 p.m., officers arrested Jewell Swygert, 20, 700 block of Mulberry Street, at the same location, for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:41 a.m., officers arrested Larico Berry, 31, Saint Paul, Minnesota, in the area of Lafountain and Lordeman streets, on a charge of false informing, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor; and a charge of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:41 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon Dewitt, 41, 4400 block of South County Road, in the 1000 block of Home Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke and on a charge of driving while suspended-prior, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:16 a.m., officers arrested Michael Mccartney, 38, 200 block of Taylor Street, in the area of Washington Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, and a possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Richard Young, 55, 400 block of Indiana Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 8:39 p.m., officers arrested Dwayne Richardson Junior, 39, 1100 block of Locke Street, at the same location, for a battery charge, level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:21 a.m., officers arrested Scott Callis, 57, Greentown, in the area of Plate Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; reckless driving, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended-prior, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:09 p.m., officers arrested Devin Johnson, 28, 800 block of Taylor Street, in the 800 block of Taylor Street, on a charge for resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and on a warrant for possession of handgun without a license.
Monday, 9:16 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Blackwell, 28, homeless, Kokomo, in the area of Fischer and Bell streets, on a warrant for intimidation.
Tuesday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Brad Bowley, 51, 2800 block of Bridgestone Circle, in the area of Boulevard and Versailles streets, on a charge of invasion of privacy, level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 1:46 a.m., officers arrested Angelique Peterson, 20, 1400 block of Belvedere Drive, in the area of Market and Spraker streets, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 5:23 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Gibson, 37, 1100 block of Pipe Drive, in the area of Main and Morgan streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tipton County Arrests
Friday, 11:05 p.m., officers arrested Emily A. Luckey, 37, Tipton, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug.
Friday, 11:14 p.m., officers arrested Derek R. Hill, 38, Tipton, for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 12:34 p.m., officers arrested Juan C. Herrera, 44, Sharpsville, for domestic battery.
Sunday, 10:35 p.m., officers arrested Eddie G. Lynch II, 44, Tipton, on a body attachment warrant.
Monday, 12:22 p.m., officers arrested Denisha K. Allen, 25, Indianapolis, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 9:26 a.m., officers arrested Chandler W. White-Johnson, 21, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
