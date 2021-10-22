Howard County Arrests
Wednesday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Mikeisha Adkins, 24, 1200 block of Ohio Street, in the 300 block of Wheeler Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke, a warrant for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and a charge of identity deception, a level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 4:17 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Bowlin, 34, 1100 block of Wabash Avenue, in the 900 block of Lindsay Street, on a warrant for body attachment, and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:04 p.m., officers arrested Howard Murohy, 34, 900 block of Apperson Way, in the 1500 block of Waugh Street, on a warrant for residential entry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.