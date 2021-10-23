Howard County Arrests
Thursday, 12:24 p.m., deputies arrested Cheveron Smith, 39, 2700 block of Washington Street, in the area of Gano and Jay streets, on a warrant for possession of narcotics; a warrant for carrying a handgun without a license; a warrant for escaping from home detention; a charge for possession of a firearm by serious violent felon, a level 4 felony; a charge for dealing cocaine or narcotic, a level 3 felony; a charge for possession of cocaine or narcotic, a level 4 felony; and a charge for controlled substance possession schedule, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:05 p.m., deputies arrested Kaylynn Mills, 21, 1300 block of Vaile Avenue, in the 1800 block of Reed Road, on a Carroll County warrant.
Thursday, 6:20 p.m., officers arrested Edgar Howard, 57, 1500 block of Gleneagles Drive, in the area of Lafountain and Rainbow, on a charge for possession of cocaine or narcotic, a level 6 felony, and a charge for driving while suspended-prior suspension within 10 years, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Barber, 29, Indianapolis, in the 1200 block of Washington Street, on a charge for possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and a charge for a controlled substance-possession schedule, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:35 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Suiter, 34, 2300 block of Delphos, in the area of Jay and Lordeman streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a class C misdemeanor, and for driving while suspended-prior suspension within 10 years, a misdemeanor.
