The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in locating two individuals they believe were connected to a shooting Tuesday morning that injured a 17-year-old girl.
According to a department media release, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of East Walnut Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday and located the female who had apparently suffered a gunshot wound to her head.
The teenager was later life-lined to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis for medical treatment, and her condition is unknown at this time, the release noted.
As a result of further investigation into the incident, police are currently looking for Tatiana Moody, 19, and Bradley Morgan, 20, and authorities are just calling the pair persons of interest at this time.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts are urged to contact Det. Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.