The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two individuals whom they believe were involved in a stabbing incident on the northwest side early Sunday morning.
According to a KPD press release, police were dispatched to St. Vincent Kokomo around 4:50 a.m. Sunday in reference to Marshaun Scott, 20, Kokomo, who had sustained three stab wounds to his lower back.
Scott told police he was walking in an alley near the intersection of Leeds and Jackson streets when he was approached by a white male and a Hispanic male, the release indicated. The two men then allegedly attempted to take Scott's backpack, and a fight ensued.
It was during this fight, Scott told police, he was stabbed, and the two other men were able to flee with Scott's black, Nike backpack that contained money and clothing, the release noted.
It is believed the two unidentified men were able to leave the scene in a white four-door SUV, but police did not release a make and model of the vehicle at this time.
At the time of the release, Scott was in stable condition after being transported down to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, and his current condition is unknown.
If you have any information that can assist police in the investigation, you are urged to call Detective Michael Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also anonymously contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
