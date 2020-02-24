The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying and locating a man they believe was involved in a shooting incident Sunday afternoon on the city's north side.
According to a KPD media release, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East North Street around 3 p.m. Sunday in reference to a call of shots fired.
Upon arrival, police located Reed M. Turner, 33, Kokomo, who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, the release indicated.
Turner was transported to St. Vincent Hospital for treatment, and police did not provide any further details of his condition in the release.
Witnesses at the scene told authorities that they observed a white male driving a gold colored SUV fleeing northbound on Purdum Street shortly after the incident, the release noted, and the vehicle was also seen on area surveillance footage.
If you have any information on this case, contact Det. Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
