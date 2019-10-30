INDIANAPOLIS – Tuesday marked opening arguments and the beginning of witness testimony in the joint jury trial of four individuals police say were co-conspirators in an alleged drug and firearms ring in Kokomo, with ties to criminal activity in Georgia as well as possible Mexican drug cartels.
The investigation came to be known as “Operation Law and Order,” and it culminated in around 130 local and federal law enforcement officers conducting several drug raids across the city in 2018, netting around 50 arrests in total.
Now the fates of four of those arrested, Kokomo residents Michael O’Bannon, 34, Jason Reed, 50, Shaun Myers, 36, and Michael Jones, 37, are in the hands of a 16-person jury, which will ultimately decide whether the four could be acquitted of their charges or possibly spend the rest of their lives in prison.
The trial, which is being held in the United States District Court Southern Division of Indiana, is expected to last anywhere from two to four weeks, court officials said, with the state expected to bring forth up to 1,000 pieces of evidence and dozens of witnesses.
All four defendants are facing a felony charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, as well as charges related to possession or attempted possession of those controlled substances and other drug- or weapon-related charges.
O’Bannon – nephew of local ring leader Reggie Balentine, 42, and son of Macon, Georgia resident and drug distributor Pierre Riley, 51 — is also facing a conspiracy charge in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme against someone he believed was responsible for a robbery at his residence.
Balentine and Riley, as well as several others involved in the investigation, have already pleaded guilty to numerous felony charges and are currently awaiting sentencing.
Opening statements
During Tuesday’s opening statements, prosecuting attorney Michelle Brady laid out the plans for the next several days, citing a timeline of events that date back to a July 2016 raid of a “drug” house in the 900 block of East Broadway – at which Balentine was located – and several felony traffic stops that led to the seizure of controlled substances, weapons and other drug paraphernalia.
O’Bannon’s attorney, James. A. Edgar, did not actually dispute a couple of his clients’ charges on Tuesday, saying that O’Bannon confessed to police that he did in fact participate in the murder-for-hire scheme. But he claimed that while Balentine and Riley believed the informant was working with police and wanted him killed, the two did not share these suspicions with O’Bannon.
Edgar also didn’t contest that O’Bannon was in possession of a firearm during a police raid of his residence, but he did tell the court that the mere presence of a firearm in proximity to a person doesn’t necessarily mean it played any role in the drug trafficking incident.
And in terms of the relationships among O’Bannon, Balentine and Riley, Edgar chose a football reference to try to get his point across to the jury.
“Michael O’Bannon is a drug dealer,” he said. “We’re not fighting that fact. It’s clear from evidence. But like Eli and Peyton Manning are brothers, they play on different teams. Michael O’Bannon doesn’t need to be on the same board. He had his own network. … Evidence will show Michael O’Bannon declined to be involved [in Balentine’s conspiracy to distribute drugs].”
In his opening statements, Jones’ attorney Charles Hayes referred to Balentine as the “Amazon” of the Howard County drug ring, meaning people could approach him with a drug request and then be able to purchase those drugs. But just like with O’Bannon, Hayes claimed Jones wasn’t involved in the conspiracy to distribute any controlled substances.
“We’re not here to decide whether you think Michael Jones was selling narcotics,” Hayes told the jury. “He did. But the government [the prosecution] has failed to show he was involved in any conspiracy and that he sold drugs [to those involved in Operation Law and Order].”
As for Reed and Myers, their attorneys took their opening statements as opportunities to address how little their clients even personally knew those directly involved in the drug ring, saying they were more or less in the wrong place at the wrong time and asked the jury to “keep an open mind” when hearing the evidence.
Witness testimony
The state also called six witnesses to the stand on Tuesday, with the majority of testimony relating to Jones’ connection to the drug ring and subsequent investigation.
A large chunk of time was dedicated to the testimony of Cass County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Adam Martin, who was working as a K9 handler with the Kokomo Police Department during a traffic stop involving Jones in August 2017.
Body camera footage of the incident was played to the jury, and the video appeared to show Martin’s dog conducting a free air sniff around the vehicle and detecting the scent of narcotics, which then allowed Martin to search Jones’ vehicle.
Inside, Martin located digital scales and residue that tested positive for methamphetamine, the video showed, and Jones was ultimately arrested in the incident.
In another testimony, KPD Sgt. Austin McClain told the court that police also ran into Jones again in early 2018 as they were conducting surveillance as part of the investigation into illegal drug activity.
McClain testified that police located Jones’ vehicle at the Howard County Jail on Jan. 25, 2018, and they followed it to a Village Pantry at the intersection of Markland Avenue and Washington Street. It was there that a Cass County resident, Deshoun Everhart, 40, got into the passenger seat, and Jones’ vehicle left the scene.
The vehicle returned a short time later, and Everhart got into his own vehicle before leaving the scene, McClain said.
Police later located both vehicles again at the Speedway Gas Station on Jefferson and Philips streets, where Everhart got out of his vehicle, climbed into Jones’ and left before once again returning a short time later.
K9 officers later stopped Everhart’s vehicle on U.S. 35 and located several bags of methamphetamine in his pocket, as well as over $100 in money and scales that were found in a backpack on the back passenger seat floorboard.
That methamphetamine dealing incident with Jones was rehashed by Everhart himself, who also testified on Tuesday and said he ultimately wanted to “do business” with Jones that January night because he heard he was one of the best drug dealers in Kokomo.
“So why not go to the source?” Everhart told the court, when asked why he approached Jones about purchasing drugs.
Everhart testified that he wrote Jones several messages on Facebook about trying to purchase the methamphetamine and even gave Jones his phone number to try to reach out to him in another way.
The two – along with Thomas Jones, Everhart’s wife and daughter and some other family friends — eventually met up at the Village Pantry, where Everhart said he got into Jones’ vehicle and drove around making arrangements to purchase 97 grams of methamphetamine for $2,000.
A short time later, in a testimony that corroborated with McClain’s, Everhart said he then met Thomas Jones at the Speedway, and the two men left the scene to complete the purchase.
And in a re-direct after cross-examination, Everhart testified that when he complained to Balentine — a cousin of his through marriage — about feeling “ripped” off by both Michael and Thomas Jones after he was arrested during his traffic stop on U.S. 35, Balentine vouched for Michael Jones.
“He said he was good and would never do that,” he testified.
