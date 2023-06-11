A post-election audit conducted on some races in the Howard County general election found with high confidence that those who won their election last November did actually win.
Ball State University’s Voting System Technical Oversight Program (VSTOP) conducted in February a post-election audit on three races — U.S. Senator, country recorder and county assessor.
The VSTOP team, which partners with the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office in the certification of voting machines and electronic poll books in Indiana and, more recently, conducting post-election audits, completed a ballot polling audit, a form of risk-limiting audit that is used to determine if votes were tabulated accurately.
Specifically, Marc Chatot, Election Systems Certification Specialist for VSTOP, and Chad Kinsella, co-director of VSTOP and political science professor at Ball State, said the VSTOP team randomly selected ballots from the three races.
How many ballots were sampled in each race was determined using the open-sourced tool created by Philip Stark, a statistics professor at UC Berkeley, which takes into account total ballots cast in a race and how many votes each candidate received. For races with large winning margins, fewer ballots will need to be sampled and vice versa.
The idea is that whatever sample size the tool determines, if the voting machine tabulated votes correctly the percentage of ballots voted for one candidate or another will mirror the official results.
For Howard County, the initial ballots sampled for the Senate race between Todd Young and Thomas McDermott was 34, for the recorder race between Torie Kelley and Essie Foster was 29 and for the assessor race between Melinda Heady and RebekahAnn Renner was 27.
Stark’s tool sets the risk limit at 9%. None of the races met that risk limit at their initial sample size so additional ballots were sampled at random for a total of 46, 36 and 34 ballots sampleted in each of the three races, respectively.
After all that, the audit found in all three races there was 91% confidence that the audit confirmed the results of the Senate race, 94% confidence for the recorder race and 95% confidence for the assessor race.
To reach 100% confidence, a total recount would need to be completed, which is very costly and time consuming, Kinsella and Chatot said.
“Everything came out as expected,” Chatot said at the ballot polling process done in Howard County.
In November, the Howard County Election Board approved the participation in the post-election audit. Howard County Clerk Debbie Stewart said at the time the decision to have the post-election audit came not out of concern for the integrity of local elections but the desire for the county to participate in the growing voluntary audit program after hearing about it during a presentation by then-Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan.
In total, 10 counties, including Howard County, volunteered for a post-election audit. Kinsella said no irregularities were found in any of the counties audited.
The Indiana Secretary of State Office has made it a goal to increase the number of post-election audits conducted as a way to increase confidence in the state’s elections.
“If confidence in voting is low, if you don’t believe in the outcome that occurred, if you don’t believe the election is free and fair, your confidence in any other form of government, whether it’s local, state or federal, is going to be very low,” Kinsella said. “So the purpose of doing these audits is to try instill more public confidence that everything is being done correctly. So far, everything we found suggests that elections are being done correctly and clerks offices are doing a great job.”
