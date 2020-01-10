A power outage Friday morning at the General Motors Components Holdings plant caused the factory to close and forced first-and-second shift workers to stay home.
Angeline Protogere, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, said the outage was triggered by equipment at the GM plant, which then affected transformers and other equipment owned by Duke. She said the outage didn’t affect any other Duke customers, and GM was handling repairs.
GM spokesperson Stephanie Jentgen said Friday afternoon the company did not have a final report on what caused the outage.
She said power was restored Friday afternoon, but the company decided to cancel the second shift workforce “to ensure that repairs are complete and all is safe before we bring employees back to work.”
United Auto Workers Local 292 Shop Chair Greg Wohlford said workers affected by the closure will still receive 80% of their regular pay for the shift.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.