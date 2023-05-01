Election 2023 button

The primary day for this year’s municipal elections is Tuesday. There will be a total of 15 vote centers open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to allow registered voters to make their choice heard in the 11 city primary races on the ballot. Any registered voter living in Kokomo can go to any of the vote centers, not just the closest one to where they live.

Voters who go to the polls, though, will find very few competitive races. Three primary races — all on the Republican ticket — are contested.

Here are the contested races on this year’s primary ballot:

City Council First District

Republican: Dave Capshaw

Jason Acord

City Council Fifth District

Republican: Greg Davis

Kara Kitts-McKibben

City Council Sixth District

Republican: Kevin Summers

Crystal Sanburn

Here are the vote center locations:

Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St.

Elite Event Center, 2820 S. Lafountain

Good Shepherd Church, 121 Sante Fe Blvd.

Grace Fellowship, 2700 S. Park Road.

Greentown Lions Club, 610 E. Payton St., Greentown

Indiana Wesleyan University Kokomo Education and Event Center, 1916 E. Markland Ave.

Ivy Tech Community College Hingst Hall, 1815 E. Morgan St.

Jerry Wooldridge Community Center, 3885 E. 300 South

Northview Church Kokomo Campus, 3409 S. 200 West

Reach Church, 1520 North Apperson Way

Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St., Russiaville

Senior Citizen Center, 721 W. Superior St.

Shiloh Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North

Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road.

UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St.

