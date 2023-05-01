The primary day for this year’s municipal elections is Tuesday. There will be a total of 15 vote centers open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to allow registered voters to make their choice heard in the 11 city primary races on the ballot. Any registered voter living in Kokomo can go to any of the vote centers, not just the closest one to where they live.
Voters who go to the polls, though, will find very few competitive races. Three primary races — all on the Republican ticket — are contested.
Here are the contested races on this year’s primary ballot:
City Council First District
Republican: Dave Capshaw
Jason Acord
City Council Fifth District
Republican: Greg Davis
Kara Kitts-McKibben
City Council Sixth District
Republican: Kevin Summers
Crystal Sanburn
Here are the vote center locations:
Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St.
Elite Event Center, 2820 S. Lafountain
Good Shepherd Church, 121 Sante Fe Blvd.
Grace Fellowship, 2700 S. Park Road.
Greentown Lions Club, 610 E. Payton St., Greentown
Indiana Wesleyan University Kokomo Education and Event Center, 1916 E. Markland Ave.
Ivy Tech Community College Hingst Hall, 1815 E. Morgan St.
Jerry Wooldridge Community Center, 3885 E. 300 South
Northview Church Kokomo Campus, 3409 S. 200 West
Reach Church, 1520 North Apperson Way
Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St., Russiaville
Senior Citizen Center, 721 W. Superior St.
Shiloh Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North
Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road.
UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St.
