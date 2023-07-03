A local nonprofit prison ministry is suing the Howard County sheriff and the county’s jail commander over the jail’s book policy that the nonprofit claims is “severely” restricting the ability of inmates to receive books.
Unshackled Hearts Inc. is suing Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher and Jail Commander Matt Deckard in federal court, alleging the jail’s policy on sending books to inmates violates the U.S Constitution’s First Amendment and Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA).
Unshackled Hearts, of Kokomo, is a nonprofit that aims to “bring restoration and freedom to those with broken hearts through the power and love of Jesus Christ,” according to its website. It primarily does this through mail correspondence and sending reading material to those incarcerated in state prisons and county jails.
The nonprofit is being represented in the lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, a civil liberties advocacy organization that works primarily through litigation and lobbying.
In a complaint filed June 21, Unshackled Hearts alleges that on Dec. 28, 2022, Deckard implemented a near-total ban of books being sent to inmates. Exceptions, according to the complaint, included holy scripture books, education material from “a verified education center” and rehab information sent directly from a “verified rehab center.”
That near-total ban was revised in April, according to the complaint, months after Unshackled Hearts told Deckard that they believed the near-total book ban policy was illegal.
The revised book policy allows books to be sent to inmates but with the caveat that they have to be shipped by a “recognized publisher,” such as Random House, and not from distributors, such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble and more.
The policy also prohibits an inmate from having more than two books at a time, not including holy scripture, and that a person or organization must receive prior permission from the jail to send the book.
Prior to Jan. 1, Unshackled Hearts would use its Amazon Prime membership to ship books and other reading material to inmates.
It did this, according to the complaint, because of the quickness of the free Prime shipping and Amazon’s free return policy made the process cheap and efficient.
The revised policy, according to the complaint, has prevented Unshackled Hearts to send books to inmates because not all publishers sell and ship books directly, including Simon & Schuster and MacMillan Publishers; publishers only sell their books, and not all books; publishers may not sell paperback books, which is important since the jail’s book policy prohibits hardcover books; the increased shipping cost and time would add to the operating costs of Unshackled Hearts and would not guarantee the materials would reach the inmate in a timely fashion.
According to the complaint, the jail has offered to allow the nonprofit to donate books to be a part of the jail’s book carts, but Unshackled Hearts argues that is not a “suitable alternative” because there’s no guarantee the book will make its way to the inmate who has requested it.
The nonprofit contends that there’s “no penological justification” for prohibiting it or other groups to send books to inmates through Amazon or any other distributor because it is just as unlikely contraband would be included in a book shipped by Amazon than it would in a book shipped by a publisher.
Because it has not been able to “effectively operate its prison ministry” due to the county jail’s book policies,
Unshackled Hearts is alleging the jail is violating its rights under Indiana’s RFRA law and the First Amendment.
It is requesting a federal judge place a preliminary injunction on the jail’s current book policy and allow it to send books directly from Amazon or other distributors. Unshackled Hearts is also requesting an unspecified amount of damages and for the judge to permanently strike down the jail’s book policy.
“The policy in place at Howard County Jail is nothing short of censorship, and there is no justification for shutting people off from the outside world in such a draconian way,” Gavin Rose, senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Indiana, said in a statement.
Asher, Deckard or the county have not yet formally responded to the complaint.
Recent actions by the Howard County Council suggest the county is preparing for a possibly costly legal battle.
At the request of the Howard County Board of Commissioners, the County Council on Tuesday approved an additional appropriation of $150,000 for “attorney fees not covered by insurance.”
