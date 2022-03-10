Production of “cleantech” units that can turn sludge into clean water and remove “forever chemicals,” such as PFAS, is set to begin this summer at the Kokomo-based Merrell Brothers headquarters.
374Water CEO and co-founder Kobe Nagar announced this week that the first two of its supercritical water oxidation units will begin production this summer in Kokomo and be delivered to Orange County, California, and Israel by the end of the year or early 2023.
Nagar and the company’s other co-founder and head of technology, Marc Deshusses, a professor at Duke University, were the keynote speakers Wednesday at the annual Indiana Water Environment Conference at the Merrell Brothers headquarters in rural northwest Howard County.
The two spoke about the company, what it does and what it’s looking to do in the future.
Last year, the Kokomo company bought a large stake in 374Water and announced a new division within the company to produce and eventually sell the new cleantech units dubbed the Nix. A newly renovated area of the headquarters is now where production will begin. The room is mostly empty now, with parts beginning to arrive, but it won’t stay empty for long.
“I’m super excited to operate the control room,” Deshusses said. “Within a few months, we’ll have a unit built and be operational here, and we’ll be able to officially turn the knobs (of the control room).”
The units measure 40 feet long, 8 feet wide and 8 feet tall and use supercritical water oxidation (SCWO), a process that uses extremely high temperature and pressure to transform organic waste, such as sludge, into water and other minerals, which have uses in fertilizer and other products. 347Water has named their system AirSCWO.
The system also eliminates PFAS, chemicals that are potentially very harmful to humans and are found in certain parts of the country. They are used to produce nonstick products, stain and water repellents, paint and cleaning products. The company says its units can also process microplastics, food waste, landfill leachate, animal waste and more.
The new technology has the potential to fundamentally change how water and wastewater treatment plants operate.
“Our vision is to have a world without waste,” Deshusses said.
The company’s prototype pilot-scale Nix 1 was constructed at Duke University after it won a grant from the Gates Foundation as part of the “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”
The company’s newest machine, Nix 6, will be the unit built this year in Kokomo. It can process six tons of waste a day.
374Water has plans for future, larger units — the Nix 30 and Nix 200 — in the years ahead that will benefit from the economies of scale and be energy-positive — generating electricity that can be used to power the unit itself — so that it can run off the grid, the company says.
“The beauty about the AirSCWO process is that it doesn’t generate a secondary stream of waste that you have to take care of,” Nagar said. “It’s actually converting all the waste into energy at the backend.”
In February, 374Water announced it had its first customer: the Orange County Sanitation District. A second unit will be sent to Israel. Both the Merrell Brothers and 374Water expect municipalities to be the top customers for their product.
For Merrell Brothers, the timing and technology couldn’t be at a better place right now.
“The demand is really remarkable, and it’s all about timing,” said Dustin Smith, Merrell Brothers’ chief business development officer. “With PFAS and other emerging contaminants, and the technology improving at the same time — you can have the best technology but the wrong timing and it doesn’t matter — it’s all coming to a head.”
