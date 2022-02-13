“Systemic racism does not require hateful, explicit bigotry,” Tricia Rose said at the beginning of her speech Friday night at Ivy Tech Kokomo.
If the audience was to remember only one thing, Rose implored them to remember that systemic racism doesn’t need to be beat-you-over-the-head overt to be effective.
In fact, it works better when policies that advance systemic racism fly under the radar.
Rose, a professor at Brown University, was Ivy Tech Kokomo’s keynote speaker for the 18th annual “Doing the Dream” program, which honors the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. She is a professor of Africana studies and director of the Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity at the Ivy League university.
Rose defined systemic racism as how policies, practices and attitudes produce adverse outcomes for people of color, especially Black people. Additionally, it gives white people routine advantages and is the main reason of racial inequality.
Systemic racism differs from what many people imagine racism to be — one person having bigoted or hateful views toward another person or group of a different race. The latter is interpersonal racism.
Systemic racism is where racism is baked into societal structures and laws, which leads to the advantages afforded to some at the expense of others.
“It flies in the face of what we think of as discrimination,” Rose said.
Some examples of systemic racism are clear and obvious. Take Jim Crow laws, for example. The set of laws that enforced racial segregation in the south was originally upheld by the Supreme Court with its “separate but equal” clause, though public facilities designated for Black people were almost always inferior to those used by white people.
Other policies appear less racist on their face. Rose used the example of red lining, which was a discriminatory practice of denying services — usually financial — to residents of a certain area based on their race and ethnicity.
The federal government engaged in red lining following the passage of the National Housing Act of 1934, part of the New Deal. The law was intended to make housing and home mortgages more affordable.
The Federal House Administration developed a process for issuing federally-backed mortgages. This led communities to be divided based on their financial risk.
Living in a community deemed safer for a loan meant it was easier to get a mortgage and own a home. These communities were largely white, suburban and affluent.
Communities considered to be riskier for home loans were almost always poorer and Black. Those who lived in these areas often could not get a mortgage.
Private entities such as banks exacerbated the practice of red lining to meet the federal government’s standards for insurance for the mortgages they issued.
Between 1945 and 1959, Black people received less than 2% of all federally insured mortgages.
The Fair Housing Act of 1968 made it illegal to racially discriminate when financing, renting or selling a home.
Rose explained how systemic racism in one area, such as housing, leads to the same result in other areas. She used an image of interlocking gears to make this point.
Gears labeled “housing,” “education” and “policing” all work together to produce a racially-divided societal structure in this model, which she showed on screen during her presentation.
Systemic racism in housing has had a number of ripple effects.
People who lived in red lined communities were unable to accumulate wealth in the form of a home. This is wealth that cannot be passed down to future generations. This exaggerates income inequality, often along racial lines.
Education also suffers. Schools are funded through property taxes. If the bulk of a community does not own property, schools in that area receive less funding and have less resources.
“They rely on each other to produce the effects as a whole,” Rose said.
Rose spoke more on education during a Q&A session that followed her speech. Many in the audience submitted questions about Critical Race Theory and teaching race in schools.
Critical Race Theory is a law-school concept that looks at how race impacts laws and power structures. Though not taught in K-12 education, the concept has been under attack from the political right, and has been co-opted to mean a broader range of curriculum regarding race, especially in terms of American history.
“The Critical Race Theory (controversy) is literally an orchestrated political agenda to undermine the ability to educate young people about race in America,” Rose said. “Why are we only worried about harming white children about the reality that Black kids are already facing? It’s a stunning situation, right? We don’t ever talk about it.”
She argued that in order to solve the problems of systemic racism, they must be talked about openly.
The announcement of the Doing the Dream Diversity Scholarship recipient capped the evening.
Nghi Vo, a second-year business administration student at Ivy Tech Kokomo, was awarded the scholarship. She moved to Kokomo from Vietnam in 2020.
