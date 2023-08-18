Live in Kokomo long enough, and you’ll learn to avoid the stretch of East Boulevard Street between Home Avenue and Indiana 931 during periods of heavy rainfall.
That stretch of East Boulevard is notorious for heavy flooding, often making the road impassable during days of heavy rainfall and also posing flooding risks to nearby businesses such as the Stellantis’ Kokomo Transmission and Casting plants and Five Guys.
A $2.3 million construction project currently underway hopes to make flooding on that stretch of road less of an occurrence.
The project entails reconfiguring and increasing storm sewer capacity along a stretch of East Boulevard Street and on Indiana 931 in front of KTP. Jon Pyke, director of engineering for the city of Kokomo, said the current storm sewers installed in that area are too small, which has caused flooding in that area for decades.
The fix the city of Kokomo has come up with is a fairly simple one: install larger drain pipes.
More capacity equals more room for water to flow and the less likely the drain pipe reaches capacity and water goes where it only can — back where it came from.
Crews are currently installing a concrete drain pipe 5-feet long along Indiana 931. Once that is complete, a new drain pipe will also be installed along East Boulevard to the inlets near Five Guys, and the two will be connected.
Once finished later this year, the project is expected to mitigate, but not completely eliminate, the chances of flooding on East Boulevard.
“It won’t backup as often,” Pyke said. “To say that it won’t ever backup is probably too strong, but we’re trying to decrease the frequency that it happens.”
The project is being paid with $1,830,975 in American Rescue Plan money. The remaining, $562,500, is being paid through a state grant the city was awarded.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore told the Tribune that once it was clear ARP money could be used for stormwater infrastructure, reducing the occurrence of flooding in that area became one of the top projects considered.
“Having it qualify as a project under ARP, we knew the timing was right to finally go ahead and address it, especially after the continued large amount of investment that Stellantis continues to make in our community,” Moore said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.