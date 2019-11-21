City officials have kicked off the initial phase of project that will improve the area surrounding a downtown apartment project.
As part of the Sycamore Street Streetscape Project, workers will replace the sidewalks and drive approaches at the southeast corner of Sycamore Street and Apperson Way, according to City Engineer Carey Stranahan.
The Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety on Wednesday approved sending notices to contractors to submit quotes for the project. The city will submit a “detailed set of specifications” to three contractors: E&B Paving, Bowyer Excavating and CC&T Construction Co.
Sealed quotes will be returned to the Board of Works by Dec. 4.
Stranahan said construction will then begin in spring 2020.
At the same corner is a $6 million, 58-unit development that includes three new buildings and the restoration of a historic structure that was constructed in the early 1880s by a Civil War surgeon.
The project will include mostly one-bedroom apartments, with a sprinkling of two-bedroom options, and is targeting middle-income residents. It is expected to be fully completed in the first quarter of 2020.
The downtown market-rate housing project is headed by local investment group Four Star Partnership and being built by Fortune Companies.
“It’s a gateway to the downtown, and we want to bring an asset that would enhance the downtown,” said Scott Pitcher, who heads Fortune Companies, at a previous Plan Commission meeting.
“These units are different from what’s being built already (in Kokomo),” added Pitcher. “Some of the units are considered upper-end luxury, and some are tax-subsidized for low-to-moderate income people. This complex is being built for the people that kind of get left out in the middle.”
