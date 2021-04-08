Property owners can expect to receive their property tax bills soon.
The bills are scheduled to be mailed Tuesday, the Howard County Treasurer’s office said this week. The first installment is due May 10, and the second installment is due Nov. 10, and both can be paid at the same time.
If your property taxes payment isn’t included in your mortgage payment through escrow, there are multiple ways to make sure to pay your bill. They are:
- Payments can be made in person by visiting the treasurer’s office at 220 N. Main St. Room 226 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Howard County Administration Center. You can also drop payments in the drop box located at the outside wall of the building’s Main Street entrance. The drop box is available 24/7.
- Payments can be made online by visiting
- . On the left side of the web page, under “Quick Links,” you will find “Pay Property Taxes Online.” Of note, there are service fees to pay with a card or electronic check. For a card, there’s a 2.95% service fee, with a minimum of $1.95 for card payments. For an electronic check, there is a service fee of $0.95.
- Payments can mailed to: Howard County Treasurer, Lockbox A49, P.O. Box 2589, Fort Wayne, IN 46801-2589.
- Payments can be made at the following local banks: First Farmers Band and Trust, BMO Harris, Community First, First Bank of Berne and Star Financial. You will need to have your current tax bill(s) with you to make a payment at the banks.
If you have any questions, feel free to call the treasurer’s office at 765-456-2213.
