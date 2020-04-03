Property tax bills for 2019 to pay in 2020 will be sent out in the mail starting next week, and property owners across Howard County will most likely see an increase in what they paid compared to last year.
Bills will be mailed on Thursday, April 9, according to a press release from Howard County Treasurer Christie Branch. Payment on the spring installment is due May 11, and you can pay the fall installment – not due until November – at the same time as the spring.
Even with COVID-19 closing a lot of businesses and causing mass unemployment, property owners are still required to pay property taxes, though Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered counties to waive any late penalty fee for 60 days after the due date.
The treasurer’s office is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19, but there are still a handful of ways to pay the bill. They include:
- Online at howardcountyin.gov. On the website, on the left side of the screen, click “Pay Property Tax Online.” There is a service fee for credit cards and e-checks.
- Through the mail. Send payment to Howard County Treasurer, Lockbox A49, PO Box 2589, Fort Wayne, IN 46801-2589
- At these local banks: First Farmers Bank and Trust, BMO Harris, Community First, First Bank of Berne, and STAR Financial. Note, you will need your property tax bill to make payments at these banks. Payments may need to be made through the drive-thru since many bank lobbies are closed due to COVID-19.
- Drop payment off at the treasurer’s drop box, located on the outside wall of the county Administration Center, 220 N. Main St.
If restrictions are relaxed change before the May 11 due date and government offices are opened to the public, payment can be made in person from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the treasurer’s office, room 226 on the second floor of the Administration Center, 220 N. Main St.
Tax rates across the county slightly increased compared to last year for most districts. Auditor Martha Lake said part of that can be attributed to some municipalities increasing their budgets.
“When they increase budgets, the rates go up,” Lake said, adding that assessed values across the county as a whole were about the same as last year.
Certified tax rates on $100 worth of property for 2019 payable 2020 for the county’s largest municipalities are:
- Kokomo: $4.0060, compared to $3.8367 last year.
- Howard County: $1.7294
- Russiaville: $3.1036, compared to $3.004 last year.
- Greentown: $3.1990, compared to $3.3401 last year.
If you have any questions about paying your property tax bill, the treasurer’s office can be reached at 765-456-2213 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
