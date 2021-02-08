Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the vast majority of Howard County property owners paid their property taxes on time.
According to Treasurer Christie Branch, the county’s spring collection rate was 98%, and the fall collection rate was 93%, for a combined collection rate of 95%.
That’s slightly down from 2019’s total collection rate of 97%, but Branch said the 95% was higher than what her office expected given the pandemic.
In total, the county collected $97,596,785.06 in taxes in 2020, up 4% compared to 2019 despite the slightly lower collection rate.
Unsurprisingly, how much the county collected from hotels via the innkeeper’s tax – a tax collected on rental of hotel rooms and other accommodations – was down in 2020 as the pandemic had a significant effect on the hospitality industry.
According to figures provided by the Treasurer’s Office, the county collected $753,474,75 in 2020. That’s down 11% compared to 2019 when the county collected $848,281.11.
