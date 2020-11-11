TIPTON – Tipton County will be able to recoup the money it contributed to the expansion of the city’s business park after a given time if the two sides aren’t able to agree on a development deal for the land.
That is one part of a proposed agreement between the two governments to move development forward.
The county and city are currently considering an interlocal agreement regarding the $300,000 the county approved to aid in the buying of 60 acres of land just west of the Northgate Business Park.
The city is contributing $420,000 of its money for the purchase, which has yet to be finalized with property owner Edgar Schulenburg.
The agreement, as currently written, requires that the two sides both agree on the conditions for any new development on the 60 acres at the business park.
“Everyone is going to want to have to do this, whatever it is,” Mark Regnier, county attorney, said to the county council last week.
The agreement would also allow the county to back out and give its part of the deed back to the city and be reimbursed $300,000 by the city after two years if the two sides can’t reach an agreement for any prospective business. The city can’t back out and give up its part of the deed to the county, Regnier clarified.
“They’re [city of Tipton] going to have the deed no matter what,” he said. “They’re going to have the property long-term. It’s whether we’re going to be on the deed and be involved in it.”
The agreement also establishes a three-person Economic Development Advisory Board that would review any proposals and report back to both the city and the county. The advisory board does not have any voting or binding power as currently written in the agreement, Regnier said.
One of the board members would be Tipton Mayor Tom Dolezal or someone from his office, one of the county commissioners and a third citizen member, though it’s currently undecided how that third member would be appointed.
If a business were to pay all or part of the 60 acres for development, the county would receive part of the proceeds of the sale. However, if the land is part of an incentive package offered to a company, the county wouldn’t receive any money back.
Earlier this year, when the county commissioners were first discussing contributing the $300,000, there were no talks of having any strings attached or of county ownership of the property.
However, county officials later came to the belief that the county should take joint ownership of the property and have some say in what the 60 acres is used for.
Dolezal pitched the expansion of the city’s business park as a way to attract more investment to the city, arguing many companies won’t consider moving into the city unless there’s available land. The city’s business park currently has little available land for new business or expansion of current businesses.
While the agreement gives the county more say in what happens with the land, it does add more bureaucracy to the whole process and requires that both the city and county councils and commissioners all agree on terms in a county that, historically speaking, has seen city and county governments butt heads more often than not when it comes to economic development.
That is the concern of county councilman Jeff Hoover.
“Having both the county and the city on the deed and having all these boards have to approve everything that goes on, in my mind, makes it almost impossible to develop that ground,” Hoover said. “This is Tipton County. I’ve been around for a long time, and anytime a business wants to come in, it’s going to take us six months to a year to get through all these boards that you gotta go through.
“ ... The business is just going to say ‘Six months to a year? No, I’ll go up to Kokomo or I’ll go down here to Hamilton County and get it done in three months.’
“I’ve seen a lot of different elected officials try to get economic development moving and things like that, and it always gets stopped in the politics of Tipton County.”
Dolezal said he hopes such disagreements are a thing of the past.
“The dream would be is we’ve got enough faith in the city and county working together,” he said. “I’d like to believe it’s not gonna be politics as usual.”
The council unanimously approved on first reading the ordinance that includes the interlocal agreement and allows the commissioners to finalize the purchasing of the property. The board is expected to vote on final approval at its Nov. 17 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.