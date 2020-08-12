The city of Kokomo is looking to more effectively collect ordinance violation fines.
The Kokomo City Council moved forward an ordinance establishing the Kokomo Ordinance Violations Bureau to a second public hearing at its meeting Monday night.
The legislation is the first major one from the new all-Republican council, which hopes the violations bureau will streamline the collection of fines and improve the efficiency of a collection process that was not very effective in recent years.
One of the first things the new council discovered was the city lacked a sufficient internal process to collect fines. The council was told earlier this year that of the roughly $88,000 fines levied by the city in 2019, just $3,435 was collected.
Under the proposed ordinance, the bureau will be in charge of accepting admissions of responsibility of ordinance violation infractions and collecting the fines. What it will not do is investigate any alleged ordinance violation.
When a person receives a citation, they have 20 days to either claim responsibility of the citation or deny the violation to the bureau. If there’s a denial or no response, the bureau will forward the alleged violation to the city attorney, who could then file the claim in small claims court if he or she deems necessary. Any payment made 30 days after the citation is issued will be assessed a $25 late fee. All money paid to the bureau will be put in the city's General Fund.
Notably, additional fees for repeat ordinance offenders will be abolished.
If the new city ordinance passes, the city is expected to create a website where residents can view the ordinance they are said to have violated and review their options for either paying or rectifying the violation.
Currently, the city isn’t planning on hiring any new personnel to specifically work for code enforcement. Under the proposed ordinance, the bureau will not be a separate department within the city; the city controller will be the “administrator” of the bureau.
A public hearing for the proposed ordinance will most likely be held at the next council meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 in the council chambers on the first floor in City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.