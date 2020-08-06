TIPTON - A nonprofit looking to start a long-term drug treatment center in rural Tipton County is facing stiff backlash from some community members.
Los Angeles-based nonprofit Hope for the Hurting was scheduled to have a public hearing Wednesday over its request to receive a permit to operate a “social rehabilitation center” in rural Tipton County.
But the public hearing never happened after a neighbor filed an appeal against having the public hearing to the Tipton County Board of Zoning Appeals.
After an hour-and-a-half of discussion and debate, the board approved the appeal, which was filed by Tina and Dave Colbert.
The Colberts argued Hope for Hurting’s request did not meet the requirements of county’s zoning ordinance, which says a social rehabilitation center has to be licensed in order to operate. Hope for the Hurting is currently not licensed but told the board it plans on receiving its license in the future, before operations start.
According to the nonprofit’s permit request, Hope for the Hurting wants to run the “social rehabilitation center” in an agricultural district at two adjacent properties northeast of the city of Tipton at 2155 N. 100 E. and 2249 N. 100 E. The nonprofit, according to county property records, was gifted the two properties, which have a cumulative assessed valuation of just under $1 million, by Warren and Michelle Stine in February.
According to Paul Wyman, a local realtor and Howard County commissioner who represented Hope for the Hurting Wednesday, the nonprofit plans on operating a 90-day addiction treatment facility. Exact details have not yet been presented.
The same nonprofit bought an old church property at the intersection of Wabash Avenue and North Street in Kokomo in October of last year and told the Tribune at the time they planned on operating a 50-bed sober living facility on the property to help those struggling with addiction.
Wyman said the Kokomo facility and the proposed Tipton facility are separate and that the nonprofit is still planning on operating the sober living facility in Kokomo.
“It is being built out as we speak,” Wyman said in a text message regarding the sober living facility.
The discussion and debate also included how to interpret the board’s zoning ordinance regarding this type of request and whether or not the appeal was filed in time by the Colberts.
Arguing for the board to deny the appeal was Steve Niblick, Tipton County Planning Commission executive director. The board’s own attorney, David Langolf Smith, also said when asked that he didn’t believe the county’s zoning ordinance prohibited Hope for Hurting from being heard.
“I believe there is no language in the ordinance that requires them to meet the licensing requirement in order to be heard,” Langolf Smith said. “The licensing requirement applies to the ability to conduct their use if they do get their special exception ... they can’t operate or use their special exemption until they are licensed.”
Upon hearing that, board member Bob Powell made a motion to deny the Colberts’ appeal. The motion was not seconded and thus failed.
In a turn of events, Wyman then told the board to accept the Colberts’ appeal and that Hope for the Hurting would start the process over again, most likely by filing for a use variance as an unlicensed facility with the intent to license.
Upon hearing that, the board then voted to approve the Colberts’ appeal.
