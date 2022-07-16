The city of Kokomo is considering making more than a dozen changes to its zoning ordinances that, if approved, will affect future wedding and event venues, short-term rental businesses, pet boarding facilities and more, and give the city more regulatory power over such businesses.
Reasons for the proposed changes vary, but Greg Sheline, executive director of the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission, said some of the changes are to prevent what the plan commission office believes are unnecessary hearings in front of the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals.
“When you’re on the Board of Zoning Appeals … and you see a lot of the same cases all the time, that means your zoning ordinance isn’t working,” Sheline said at Tuesday’s Plan Commission meeting. “You can’t fix everything, but when we can fix it, we want to try and fix it so we’re not overloading the Board of Zoning Appeals with cases that really don’t need to be heard.”
That said, some of the proposed changes would add to the amount of cases the BZA will hear and vote on. Businesses, such as wedding venues, commercial boarding facilities and short-term rentals, will now need to receive a special exception use permit from the BZA before they can operate such business within city limits.
Those denied a special exception use permit can reapply after six months or if the proposal is significantly different than the previous proposal. The BZA can also place restrictions or revoke a special exception use permit if any contingencies it places on the permit are not followed.
The proposed changes received a favorable recommendation from the Kokomo Plan Commission on Tuesday. It now heads to the Kokomo City Council for their consideration and a vote.
If any or some of the proposed changes are approved by the City Council, they would not be enforced retroactively and would only apply to new applicants.
Here are some of the more notable proposed changes:
Wedding/event venues
Sheline said the vast majority of new wedding and event venues opening in the county were happening in the unincorporated parts. But that has changed, and now the city is seeing more and more such venues open within city limits.
Currently, the city has nothing in its zoning ordinance regulating wedding and event venues. The proposed change would add “Wedding/event venue” as a special exception used under the C2 (medium to large scale general commercial) zoning district.
“It gives us a little bit of regulation on these wedding/event venues because, obviously, we don’t want them everywhere or anywhere,” Sheline said.
Short-term rentals
Shortly after the creation of tech companies, such as Airbnb or Vrbo, that have popularized the renting out of extra bedrooms or full houses to travelers, cities and states have implemented their own regulations or even banned them.
The city is not banning short-term rentals, or “vacation rental homes” as the proposal calls them, but it is now requiring someone who wants to list their extra bedroom or additional property on websites such as Airbnb and Vrbo, must first receive a special exception use permit by the BZA.
“Even though we’re ok with them being in our community, this regulates how many, where we’re going to put them,” Sheline said.
One of the proposed changes also defines a “vacation rental home” as: “The renting out of a furnished apartment, house or professionally managed resort-condominium complex on a temporary basis to tourists as an alternative to a hotel.”
Commercial boarding facilities
Amid an uptick in popularity of pets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheline said the Plan Commission office is receiving an increase in calls from those looking to open a boarding facility.
The city’s zoning ordinance doesn’t have a lot of regulations for boarding facilities so now it’s proposing requiring someone wanting to open a pet boarding facility to first receive a special exception use permit from the BZA.
One of the proposed changes also includes adding a definition for “Commercial Boarding Facility.” The proposed definition is as follows: “an establishment used for boarding, holding, overnight stays or training of animals that are not the property of the owner of such establishment.”
Bottom floor residential downtown
The city’s zoning ordinance allows residential in its Downtown Commercial zone but requires them to be on the upper floors. The proposed change would allow for residential in the Downtown Commercial district to be on the bottom floor.
To do so, the owner or developer of the property would need to first receive a special exception use permit from the BZA.
Accessory structures
An increase in the allowable size of an accessory structure may be coming to the city.
One of the proposed zoning ordinance changes is increasing the allowable size of an accessory structure from 1,000 square feet or 100% of the square footage of the primary structure to 1,500 square feet or 100% of the square footage of the primary structure.
Sheline said this change is being proposed due to the city’s annexation efforts of the last several years.
“When we annexed a lot of properties several years ago, we had certain zonings in the county and certain zonings in the city,” Sheline said. “Out in the county, you could have a fairly large pole barn or garage or whatever. Now that it’s in the city, you’re only allowed 1,000 square feet, which can be fairly small.”
According to the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission office, the BZA heard six variance requests last year to appeal the 1,000 square foot standard for accessory structures.
Odds and ends
Large multifamily housing
In recent years, the city is seeing a lot more large scale housing developments. Currently, any housing development of more than 17 units that wants to come to the city needs to receive a special exception use permit.
Under the proposed zoning ordinance changes, a new zone — M3, large scale multifamily residential — would allow those larger scale residential over 17 units to fall under that zone.
Business sign maintenance
The city does not have regulations regarding business sign maintenance. That may soon change.
One of the proposed zoning ordinance changes includes requiring business signs to “undergo regular sign maintenance in order to remain in good repair.”
The proposed change does mandate how often or how many times maintenance must be done. However, it defines sign maintenance as: “any maintenance task that is done on a planned and ongoing basis to identify and prevent problems before they result in equipment failure. Some common routine maintenance includes regular inspections or service work such as changing lightbulbs, cleaning, or replacing broken elements.”
Parking and storage units
The city has seen an influx of new indoor and outdoor storage units being built. Currently, city zoning ordinance requires parking for all new storage developments. While many old storage units have a main office, many of the new ones in the city do not, leading to developers needing to get a variance from BZA.
The new zoning ordinance change proposal gets rid of that requirement.
Under the proposed change, storage buildings without a main office will not be required to have parking. Storage buildings with a main office will be required to have at least three parking spaces, and indoor storage facilities will be required to have at least 10 parking spaces.
