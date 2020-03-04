The Howard County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking a habitual offender charge against a Kokomo man who police say shot at an occupied vehicle near Studebaker Park early Monday morning.
No injuries were reported in the incident, but police did arrest 23-year-old Treyshon Derrick Lamont Banks and he is now being charged with three counts of attempted murder, all Level 1 felonies, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Level 5 felony.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a verbal argument turned into a fight ensued outside of Banks’ residence at 948 E. Elm St. that included Banks and another woman. Eventually, police say, the woman got into a car with two other people and began driving away.
As they drove away, gunshots were heard, and the vehicle was struck.
In their investigation, police discovered a bullet hole in the vehicle’s tailgate and in one of the rear passenger windows.
According to the affidavit, one of the people in the car and other witnesses identified Banks as the one who fired the gun. Two 9mm Luger bullet casings were found just outside the residence’s front door, which matched bullets found in Bank’s residence. A gun was not found, according the affidavit.
Banks denied being the shooter when questioned by police, according to the affidavit, but when he was told he was being charged with attempted murder police say he said “Attempted murder? I could see criminal reckless.”
Along with this latest incident, Banks has also been arrested and sentenced in the past few years for his connection to several other violent incidents, according to court records filed through the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office.
On Jan. 9, 2017, Banks was convicted in Howard Superior Court 4 of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and he was sentenced to 548 days in the Indiana Department of Correction, with one year executed and the balance on supervised probation.
Then on Jan. 15, 2019, Banks was also convicted in Howard Superior Court 1 of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .08 or more, a Level 5 felony.
For that charge, according to court records, Banks was sentenced to 1,825 days in the IDOC, with 913 days executed.
One year of that sentence was spent in the Howard County jail, six months was on work release, one year was on in-home detention and the rest was to be spent on supervised probation.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed for this latest incident on Monday, Banks was wearing an in-home detention ankle monitor when police contacted him at his Elm Street residence.
Not mentioned in the recent court documents regarding the habitual offender charge was a shooting incident that also occurred when Banks was just 17 years of age.
In that case, Banks was arrested and faced charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, obstruction of justice and invasion of privacy, after a woman told police that Banks was harassing her near Studebaker Park in August 2014.
The woman also told police at the time that Banks pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her, court records stated, and that she could hear bullets going by her and striking objects nearby as she ran away from the scene.
Despite being a juvenile, Banks was tried as an adult in that case, and he was eventually sentenced to 64 days in jail after taking a plea deal.
Banks is currently being held without bond at the Howard County jail. He plead not guilty and requested and was granted a speedy trial. A trial date has been set for May 12 in Howard Circuit Court.
