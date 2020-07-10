Local residents say they plan Sunday to protest a Kokomo pastor who posted on Facebook that “God is against mixing races.”
Jesse Sisk, who is the pastor at Smyrna Christian Church, made the post on his personal Facebook page on July 4. The post drew more than 400 comments, many of which expressed outrage and disgust.
Sisk continued to defend the statement in Facebook comments, writing, “God created all the races exactly how He wanted them on the sixth day, and it was very good. He doesn’t like anything to be intermixed out of its natural creation.”
In another comment, Sisk posted that “I definitely don’t discriminate … God is the only judge. I just teach what The Bible says, and everyone can make their own choices. I don’t judge anyone.”
The post has now spurred a group to plan a protest at the church, located at 1623 N. Purdum St., called “KOKOMO Say No to Hate at Smyrna Christian Church.”
According to the group’s Facebook event page, protesters will be at the church at 10 a.m.
“After Pastor Jesse Sisk weaponized the Bible to excuse his decision to hate black and interracial people, we decided to respond ourselves in the name of love,” said the event organizer on Facebook. “Let’s give Pastor Sisk his first sold out service this weekend to show him how we feel about his views and his interpretation of the word.”
Phone and Facebook messages left for Sisk were not returned. A Facebook message sent to the protest organizer was also not returned.
The post comes amid unprecedented protests around the globe against police brutality and systemic racism. Protesters are demanding change after several high-profile killings of Black Americans, including George Floyd.
In Kokomo, Floyd’s death in May launched large protests in Foster Park and the city’s downtown to condemn his killing. Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for approximately 9 minutes.
