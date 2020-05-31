Sunday evening saw a second night of protests against police brutality throughout downtown Kokomo, as dozens of people marched through city streets and gathered near Foster Park.
Holding signs and standing arm-in-arm at times, Kokomo’s crowd of approximately 50-60 peaceful protesters also huddled in the middle of the intersection of Washington and Superior streets, police officers blocking off traffic nearby to allow for the demonstration.
Like cities all over the country, Kokomo’s protest occurred as a result of the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, who was killed last Monday after officials said a police officer knelt on his neck for approximately nine minutes while Floyd was in police custody.
And like the protests Saturday at Foster Park, Sunday’s gathering was about promoting change, organizers said, while also fighting for an end to the systemic racism that has gripped this country for generations.
“The people that are supposed to be protecting us are not protecting us,” Kokomo resident Shawn Seals stated. “If all lives matter, why don’t ours? We just want peace, and we just want the killing to stop. We’re just tired of it.”
