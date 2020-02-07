The Indiana Department of Transportation is holding a public hearing regarding a proposed road project at Ind. 26 and Park Road that state officials say will make the intersection safer.
The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the South Creek Church of God, 5937 S. Park Road.
According to INDOT, the volume of traffic going through the intersection has increased, which in turn has increased the number of crashes in the area. From 2015 to 2018, there were 22 crashes at the intersection.
To prevent further crashes, the project proposes to add a traffic signal at the intersection. There will also be left turn lanes on all approaches, as well as a right-turn lane on the east leg of Ind. 26.
The proposed project does not include permanent lighting at the intersection. The project will extend along Park Road approximately 500 feet north and south of the center of Ind. 26. The project extends approximately 1,000 feet east and west of the intersection on Ind. 26.
INDOT said at this time, there is no plan to close Ind. 26 during construction, and traffic will be allowed to flow during all phases of the project. Access to all properties will be available during construction.
The project is scheduled for construction in 2021 and the estimated cost is $2 million.
INDOT said it will coordinate with emergency services, local school corporation officials and project stakeholders to ensure potential disruptions and impacts are minimized as much as possible.
The project will require approximately 0.7 acre of permanent new right-of-way, in addition to some temporary right-of-way needed during construction.
The environmental documentation and preliminary design information is available to view prior at the following locations:
- Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 East Center Road, Kokomo, IN, 46902
- INDOT Greenfield District Office, 32 South Broadway, Greenfield, IN 46140
- INDOT Office of Public Involvement, Room N642, 100 N. Senate Ave., Indianapolis, IN, 46204. Phone: 317-232-6601, email: rclark@indot.in.gov
A project webpage will be created prior to the public hearing to ensure project information is available online via the INDOT Greenfield District page at www.in.gov/indot/2704.htm.
INDOT said the purpose of the public hearing is to offer all interested persons an opportunity to comment on current preliminary design plans to modify the intersection.
