Northside Park will be getting a new amenity this year.
A pump track will be installed this year at the park, located at 2201 N. Main St., replacing one of the two youth ballfields. The project was first announced by Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore at his State of the City address last June, but details of the pump track were first discussed at Tuesday’s Park Board meeting.
A pump track is a circuit of rollers, banked turns and other features designed to be ridden by riders “pumping” — generating momentum by up and down body movements, instead of pedaling — and is usually traversed via bicycle or skateboard, though the city’s pump track will be open to roller skates and scooters as well.
The pump track will include three sections — a beginner, intermediate and advanced — according to a rendering presented by Torrey Roe, Kokomo Parks Department superintendent, and will be made of concrete with a light broom finish so it doesn’t get slick when wet.
The beginner section will be the shortest of the three tracks and will include just a few rollers. The intermediate portion will be longer with higher and more rollers that will allow riders to get some air. The advanced course will include even higher rollers and banked turns.
“It’s something we’re really excited about,” Roe said.
The city has budgeted $500,000 for the pump track, all of which will be paid with American Rescue Plan funds.
The project is expected to be bid out within the next month, with construction starting sometime this summer. Roe said he expects the pump track to be completed in the fall at the earliest.
In addition to the pump track, there will be restrooms installed into what is now the press box.
Once complete, the pump track will complement the city’s downtown skatepark located in Foster Park. The two amenities will be connected by the Industrial Heritage Trail that runs near both Foster and Northwest parks.
“I think it’s going to draw people in because they’re able to hit two locations,” Roe said. “You can park at one and get to another within seven minutes on bike.”
