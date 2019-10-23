Kokomo’s mayoral candidates and their political parties have clashed in recent days, accusing each other of incompetence, a lack of transparency and being controlled by behind-the-scenes puppet masters.
The insults and verbal combat follow the release last week of Republican Tyler Moore and Democrat Abbie Smith’s campaign finance reports, which detailed a fundraising advantage for Smith and a major contribution from Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight’s political committee that has been used by Republicans to discredit Smith’s campaign.
Meanwhile, Smith – who along with the Democratic Party head lambasted Republicans for their “gross and offensive” comments – has drawn attention to a more than $5,000 bookkeeping error in Moore’s report.
Moore, in response, noted that Smith’s campaign had to file its own amended report and has expressed concern about the Democrat sending “the wrong message” to voters.
Here is a summary of the campaign-finance squabbles:
Goodnight committee contribution
One reveal that came with Friday’s release of the campaign finance reports was the $55,000 contribution given to Smith on May 31 by Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight’s own political committee, Citizens to Elect Greg Goodnight.
A year-end financial report filed by Goodnight’s committee shows it came into 2019 with more than $300,000. The three-term mayor, who publicly endorsed Smith last week, has also contributed tens of thousands of dollars to the Howard County Democratic Party.
Republicans have latched on to the contribution, saying it shows Goodnight is controlling Smith’s campaign from the shadows.
“If any doubt remained who is pulling Abbie’s strings, Greg Goodnight’s $55,000 donation to her campaign should resolve that question once and for all,” said Howard County Republican Party Chairwoman Jamie Bolser in a statement, calling it “by far the single largest donation to a political campaign in the history of Howard County.”
“Draw your own conclusions as to the future ramifications of that contribution,” Bolser continued. “Tyler Moore has a clear vision for the future of Kokomo and is prepared to lead our great city!”
Moore has been similarly critical, saying the contribution “does raise questions as to [Goodnight’s] involvement, especially the way he has actively lashed out against me on a number of occasions during the campaign.”
Smith and the Democratic Party, however, have vehemently opposed the criticism and the notion Goodnight’s contribution was anything more than him supporting local Democrats.
“If you think about it from local Democrats’ perspective, who was he supposed to give the money to? The Republicans? That makes no sense,” noted Smith, saying a Republican candidate would “for sure” accept a similar donation.
“I’m a Democrat, Mayor Goodnight is a Democrat. He’s given to other Democrats across the state; he’s given locally to the party. This is what you do.”
Smith and the party have both pointed to the support Moore himself has received from other elected Republicans.
His campaign finance report, for instance, shows $3,600 in the most recent reporting period came from committees associated with Republican State Reps. Mike Karickhoff, Health VanNatter and Jim Buck, U.S. Rep Susan Brooks and Common Council member Tom Miklik.
“They just don’t have as much money as Greg,” remarked Smith, who said her and Goodnight have a “good relationship” but noted her platform is “quite different” from what he has done as mayor.
Examples include a divergence from Goodnight’s road-diet philosophy and approach to public safety.
“I think when your candidate doesn’t have a plan it’s easy to get swept up in emotions and taking the easy shots,” she continued. “I’m proud of the transparency of our campaign finance report. And I’ll never regret telling the full truth, even if that opens me up for cheap shots.”
Howard County Democratic Party Chairwoman Kathy Skiles criticized the notion that Smith’s actions as mayor would be motivated by a financial contribution, calling the accusation “as spurious as it is pathetic” in a statement to the Tribune.
“Even without Mayor Goodnight’s donation, Abbie out-raised Moore, has out-worked him, all while developing a comprehensive plan for Kokomo’s future.,” the statement reads. “Her efforts speak for themselves. But Tyler Moore, he has others make cheap political attacks for him — isn’t that close to a puppet on strings?”
Moore, meanwhile, said such a large contribution “sends the wrong message” to voters about possible influence, noting if he were in Smith’s situation he likely would have asked the mayor to give the funds to the party.
“Look at the level of financial contributions of those individual ones to mine versus his single one to hers,” said Moore.
“In my opinion, the contributions made by individuals, whether elected or not, are more in line or traditional in nature in campaigns than Mr. Goodnight’s single historic contribution to hers.”
Errors
In an interview, Smith took Moore’s campaign to task for not listing roughly $5,600 worth of in-kind contributions as matching expenses.
In-kind contributions – defined as things or services given for free to a campaign committee – are required to also be listed as matching expenditures.
The reason, notes the state on its website, is that “an in-kind contribution … is considered the same as receiving the value of the goods or services in money and then spending that money to obtain [it].”
Notably, the Moore campaign failed to list a $3,000 in-kind contribution from Tom and Carol Trine for hosting a June fundraiser, along with a $2,475 in-kind contribution from Dave and Melissa Trine for hosting an October fundraiser. Also listed is $148 from Bill Carter for in-kind supplies.
“That’s a pretty significant portion of his revenue,” said Smith. Moore collected $113,377 between April 13 and Oct. 11.
The mistake means Moore’s expenditures were understated by $5,623 and his cash-on-hand overstated by the same amount. That means Moore’s campaign actually expended $83,366 in the most recent reporting period, leaving it with $32,380 in cash-on hand.
Moore said his campaign is still reviewing the situation “and any other discrepancies that may have been overlooked.”
He did say the in-kind discrepancy “appears to have been an oversight,” saying the mistake is “easy to do in finance reports in the length of both hers and mine.” Moore’s report is 76 pages; Smith’s is 68 pages.
“We will file an amended [report], as she did, to correct any discrepancies,” he said.
The Smith campaign’s mistake, which was first recognized by the Tribune, was a failure to include $2,150 worth of in-kind graphic design work from her pre-primary report in an individual year-to-date expense total in the report released last week.
The missing figure was from the start added into the report’s cover page, meaning Smith’s overall totals were not changed in the amended version.
“It’s literally a typo, a keying issue in one box,” said Smith.
Transparency
Both candidates have criticized the other for a lack of transparency in their campaign finance report.
Smith has called out Moore for “the vague descriptions on expenses,” pointing specifically to the tens of thousands he spent on things like “campaign strategy.”
For instance, Moore this year spent more than $47,000 with Indianapolis-based firm The Englehart Group for what is referred to only as “campaign consulting.”
The reports ask candidates to “be specific” about the purpose of expenditures.
“We’ve heard a lot from him calling for greater transparency in government, but the campaign finance report he filed certainly does not walk that talk,” said Smith, whose own report lists one $17,500 expense as “digital advertising consultant” and thousands to a “campaign field coordinator.”
“I think the intent of the compliance rules are for the voting public to be able to see what campaigns spend money on,” she continued. “And I don’t believe [Moore’s] campaign report complies with the spirit of those regulations. … The intent of these is to know where candidates spend the money, and I don’t know from this report.”
Moore defended himself by saying the reports, which provide only a couple inches of space for an explanation, “prohibit lengthy item descriptions for donations and contributions.”
“I don’t think our item descriptions were any less transparent or descriptive than hers,” he said.
Smith also pointed out the campaigns’ discrepancy in unitemzied contributions. Moore’s report lists $17,323 in unitemized contributions for the recent reporting period; Smith’s lists $3,250.
Unintemized, or unnamed, contributions are described by the state in its campaign finance manual as “contributions received by a candidate’s committee from contributors who total contributions for a calendar year do not exceed $100.”
This means if a person contributes less than $100 to a candidate during a calendar year they are not required to be named on the campaign finance report.
“I don’t think the intent is to unitemize 18% of your revenue,” said Smith, who acknowledged that Moore met legal reporting requirements.
“We’ve had a number of fundraisers throughout the year where folks made numerous contributions under $100 at a time, so we just thank everyone for stepping to the plate and supporting us as they have,” responded Moore.
Moore, meanwhile, had his own transparency-related complaints about Smith’s report.
“We’ve noticed concerns with items within her report but have chosen not to make those an issue in the tail-end of the campaign,” he said.
“It is rather odd that a number of contributions came from an ActBlue site, which as we understand, allows individuals to make online contributions. And so our question would be if any of those contributions were itemized correctly.”
This year, Smith has collected more than $11,500 from ActBlue, an online fundraising platform for Democrats that helps “small dollar donors make their voices heard in a real way.”
“We used a similar online option to that, but made it a point to itemize contributions over $100 as required by law,” said Moore. “And so our question would be if there were any individual contributions over $100 that were not disclosed but credited to ActBlue instead, when ActBlue themselves more than likely did not make the contribution from their company.”
Smith, who compared ActBlue to PayPal for contributing to campaigns, said her campaign checked with the state and learned the report needed to match how it appears in the bank account.
“We listed them as explicitly as we are allowed because they have to match the bank account,” she said.
Commented
