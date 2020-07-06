Purdue Polytechnic Institute Kokomo has moved into its new location inside Inventrek and is gearing up for the fall semester after renovating part of the facility to serve as the university’s campus.
Purdue spent $55,000 to convert around 20,000-square-feet of the building into classroom and lab space in order to move off the campus of Indiana University Kokomo, where Purdue had a presence for more than 50 years.
Jeff Griffin, director of Purdue Polytechnic Kokomo, said the new space includes 14,000 square feet made up of 14 classrooms and lab areas, which are all located on the west end of the second floor of Inventrek. A new 6,000-square-foot mechanical engineering lab is also located in the facility’s basement.
Now, Purdue is set to offer more classes and programs in Kokomo than ever before from its new location, including calculus, physics, chemistry and several humanities courses. The university is also beefing up its networking, cybersecurity and mechanical engineering technology programs.
“It’s going to enable us to do so much more having this facility,” Griffin said.
The move from the IUK campus into Inventrek marks the end of a more than 50-year partnership between the two universities.
IUK and Purdue came together in 1967, with Purdue faculty teaching its courses and IU faculty teaching many of the general education courses such as mathematics and science, according to Purdue’s website.
Purdue officials said last year the university decided to move into its own facility in order to offer a complete Purdue curriculum that doesn’t require students to take any classes from other colleges.
Griffin said by having its own dedicated facility, Purdue Polytechnic can also establish its own unique identity in Kokomo, which will draw more students to the university.
He said 130 people are enrolled to take classes this fall, which start on Aug. 24. That number is up from last year’s enrollment, and Griffin anticipates the number of students will continue to grow as more people learn about program.
“Because we’re moving into the new facility, more people are finding out about us,” he said. “More people are learning Purdue is in town and that we’re going to have our own space, and people are considering us as an option.”
Mike McCool, economic development manager for the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, said Purdue is the perfect fit for Inventrek, which is one of just 23 Certified Technology Parks in the state of Indiana.
Since 2004, the 98,000-square-foot facility at 700 E. Firmin St. has provided start-up companies with tools, resources and physical needs required to grow. Companies that start inside Inventrek usually move off campus into their own spaces.
But with Purdue now occupying a large chunk of the facility, some tenants have moved out of the building to make room for the university.
“It was kind of a forced graduation,” McCool said. “But none of the businesses missed a beat. Those that moved out found other places and are still flourishing.”
GKEDA also spent around $55,000 to renovate other sections of Inventrek to better maximize space and allow companies, housed where Purdue is now located, to stay inside the facility.
“We had several that moved out, and we were able to accommodate several others that wanted to stay, so it really worked out great,” McCool said.
He said GKEDA is also working with the city to make Firmin Street more pedestrian friendly for the influx of students this fall, especially the crosswalk from the facility to the parking lot on the south side of the street.
Now, he said, the partnership between Purdue and Inventrek is set to improve both programs and create a unique synergy between students and the budding businesses looking for new talent.
“It really is a win-win,” McCool said. “To have Purdue Polytechnic physically in the building with programs that are tech-focused make it an excellent fit. It’s great for students, because they can interact with some of our businesses in the building, and there might even be some opportunity for employment.”
Griffin said local companies such as Delphi and Fiat Chrysler have always recruited new hires from Purdue Polytechnic, but now even more companies are likely to tap the program for workers.
“To have access to young technology students that may be able to help with projects they’re working on is good for the students and for the businesses at Inventrek, and businesses in the community,” he said.
Purdue has signed a 5-year lease for the space at Inventrek. McCool said all the money from the lease will go back into GKEDA to support its economic development initiatives and programs, or pay for other improvements on the Inventrek building.
“It will really help Inventrek stay financially healthy,” he said.
With Purdue at Inventrek, the facility is now almost completely full, McCool said, but there is still some room inside to house new startups or other businesses looking for a space in which to grow.
Most of that space is located in Inventrek’s Shared Drive area, which is an open-concept co-working space on the first floor. Tenants there have access to internet, printing and mailing services, and conference and meeting spaces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.