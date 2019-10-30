Purdue Polytechnic Institute is shifting all its classes and programs from the Indiana University Kokomo campus into the Inventrek Technology Park building in a move officials say will allow Purdue to offer more classes and courses.
Mike McCool, economic development manager for the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, said Purdue is set to sign a 5-year lease on around 17,000 square feet of space in the Inventrek facility at 700 E. Firmin St. The lease will start on June 1, 2020, he said.
Purdue currently leases just under 14,000 square feet of space in the Kelley Student Center on the IUK campus. There are currently 120 degree-seeking students enrolled in its programs, which include mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and computer and information technology.
The move from the IUK campus marks the end of a more than 50-year partnership between the two universities.
IUK and Purdue came together in 1967, with Purdue faculty teaching its courses and IU faculty teaching many of the general education courses such as mathematics and science, according to Purdue’s website.
Andy Schaffer, associate dean of Purdue Polytechnic Institute who is responsible for the Kokomo campus, said the decision to relocate was made by university officials in order to offer a complete Purdue curriculum that doesn’t require students to take any classes from other colleges.
The expanded Purdue curriculum in Kokomo will include new classes such as calculus, physics, chemistry and several humanities courses which allow students to take all Purdue classes to earn their degree.
Inventrek will also allow newer and larger educational spaces that are better designed and equipped for the university’s “lab-intensive, hands-on approach to student learning,” Schaffer said.
Purdue’s move in Kokomo is part of a statewide push by the university to relocate off all five IU campuses with which they had previously partnered to offer classes.
Schaffer said Purdue Polytechnic is also relocating from IU campuses in South Bend and Richmond, and has already relocated in Columbus and New Albany.
But the move into Inventrek will tie up large chunks of the 98,000-square-foot building and likely require some current tenants to move out of the facility, said economic development manager McCool.
The technology park has provided start-up companies with tools, resources and physical needs required to grow since 2004. It is one of just 23 Certified Technology Parks in the state of Indiana.
McCool said GKEDA is now set to do a small remodel of the west end of the second floor of the facility to accommodate Purdue’s classes, labs and office space. A portion of the basement will also be used by the university.
At the same time, GKEDA will remodel other parts of the building to allow some tenants, which are now located in the space Purdue will be using, to relocate to a different part of the facility.
However, the alliance will work with other current tenants to find them a new location outside of the Inventrek building to free up space in the facility, McCool said.
“We’re not just going to force people out,” he said. “We want to make sure it works for everyone involved.”
McCool said in the end, having Purdue inside Inventrek makes for a perfect partnership since the building also houses entrepreneurs, new businesses and workforce development offices that can all benefit from having a top-ranked university down the hallway.
“Purdue is a great partner that will bring a new educational aspect into the building,” he said.
And although Purdue is ending a half-century partnership at IUK, officials at both universities say they will continue to keep up the strong relationship that’s developed over the decades.
“Purdue Polytechnic Kokomo and IU Kokomo have enjoyed a long and positive relationship, and that will continue,” Schaffer said in an email. “IUK students will still have access to Purdue courses, and vice versa.”
IUK Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke agreed, and said in a statement she is “committed to working with the Purdue leadership to ensure a smooth transition.”
No details were released on what IUK will do with the space occupied by Purdue once it leaves the campus next year.
