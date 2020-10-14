A handful of candidates vying for seats at the Indiana General Assembly spoke about their top priorities for the coming legislative sessions at a Wednesday.
The candidate forums, held at Inventrek Technology Park, were streamed online via Zoom, Facebook Live and KGOV, and featured candidates for State Representative District 32, District 38, and District 30, touching on hot button topics such as public education, legalization of marijuana, broadband access and health care.
District 30
Republican State Rep. Mike Karickhoff, of Kokomo, has served as representative for state District 30 for 10 years after serving on the Kokomo City Council from 2004-10. He’s part of the House Republican leadership as Speaker Pro Tempore. He’s also a member of the influential ways and means committee, which is in charge of reviewing and making recommendations for government budgets.
“As part of the leadership team, I’m very proud of the accomplishments we made,” Karickhoff said during his opening statement. “We took a state in the midst of economic decline, we turned it around, balanced our budget and put a positive revenue stream in place, and we managed to mass a $2 billion reserve to manage this pandemic.”
His opponent on the ballot is political newcomer Democrat Dylan McHenry, of Greentown. McHenry is an elementary teacher at Marion Community Schools and first became politically active when he visited the Red for Ed rally held at the Statehouse last year and would like to see the state provide more resources to public education and less to charter schools.
“Throughout my time as a teacher, I’ve seen that our schools and communities are not receiving the resources that they need in order to properly educate our students and prepare them for their future,” McHenry said. “This is harming Indiana’s present and its future. I will work to make sure our schools are well-resourced.”
Top priorities
In addition to public education, McHenry said the issue of healthcare and prescription drug affordability has almost always come up in discussions with constituents. McHenry said, if elected, he would work with the General Assembly to pass bills to lower prescription drug costs.
“Those are far too expensive for people in the district, and work can be done to make them more affordable,” he said.
Karickhoff said his top priority will be making sure the state has a balanced budget. Next year’s budget sessions will have to deal with the economic impact and potential revenue loss due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Clearly, we’re going to have to reinvent government, to be more efficient,” he said.
Broadband accessWhile the pandemic has changed a lot of Americans’ daily life, one of the biggest has been working and going to school remotely. Gov. Eric Holcomb has made expanding broadband access to rural parts of Indiana a priority through his Next Levels Connection Program, which provides grants to Internet service providers to expand to underserved residents in the state.
Both McHenry and Karickhoff said the pandemic has clearly brought forth the need for reliable and accessible Internet and would like to see the governor’s program continue and maybe even expand.
“We believe if we get people connected, where they have the access, they’ll buy in because they see the value,” Karickhoff said.
For McHenry, access to reliable Internet is a personal one being a teacher.
“Recent studies have shown 10% of the students in most of the school districts in District 30 don’t have access to the Internet at home, and that becomes a major problem when you’re trying to educate students from a distance,” he said. “It has to be a top issue in the next legislative session.”
District 38
This year’s House District 38 race between longtime Republican incumbent Heath VanNatter, of Kokomo, and Democrat Tom Hedde, of Carroll County, is a rematch of 2016’s race. In 2016, VanNatter beat Hedde with a comfortable 40-point margin.
VanNatter has served as representative for state District 38 for 10 years, is the owner of VanNatter Construction and is a lifelong Howard County resident. If reelected, he said he would continue his pro-business, pro-family and pro-Second Amendment policies.
“Those are the reasons I ran 10 years ago, and I’m still working on those issues,” he said. “I want to use my experience as a business owner to provide some insight to promote businesses in Indiana, lower taxes and create more jobs.”
Hedde, a former teacher of 20 years, stressed that funding public education, decreasing healthcare costs and keeping a safe and clean environment are some of his biggest priorities.
“I am not running for this office for any political ambition or any other perks. ... I believe we need to make healthcare more affordable and accessible,” Hedde said. “In addition, our jails are overflowing, our mental health programs are understaffed and underfunded. Meth and opioids are destroying too many of our communities.”
Getting Indiana Back to WorkMany people saw their jobs either temporarily or permanently lost due to the pandemic. And while unemployment rates continue to decline as the state has reached its final reopening stage, unemployment is at 6.5%, higher than what it was before the pandemic.
Hedde stressed that the state must provide the necessary resources to train workers who permanently lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
“All things are changing, especially during this pandemic,” he said. “We need to make sure that people are trained and ready for the new industries that will be developed off of this.”
Taking a more top-down approach, VanNatter said the state should remain competitive through a more business-friendly approach of low taxes.
“We are taking employers from Illinois at a record pace,” he said. “We just gotta continue working hard and offer a climate that is favorable for a business to operate.”
Recreational MarijuanaIndiana is now nearly surrounded by states that have either legalized recreational marijuana or medicinal marijuana. The Hoosier state does not allow either, but the tide appears to be turning on that.
Both Hedde and VanNatter said they would be open to discussing legalizing recreational marijuana.
“I know the trend is going in that direction,” VanNatter said. “The one for-sure I’m for is decriminalizing marijuana. I think we’re wasting valuable resources on a minor offense that probably shouldn’t be at all.”
Cook said much of his recent time has been working on U.S. 31 and the state’s plan to make it a nonstop freeway by 2025, an initiative he supports but is continuing to monitor the details of the project.
“It’s painful though,” Cook said of the freeway project. “It closes areas that people are used to for years, it moves business, and that concerns me. How do we do that right? How do we give them options, access roads? I think the state owes to do everything and anything we can to not dislocate those businesses and cause areas of concern.”
