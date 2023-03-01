Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is planning to open a Kokomo location, according to filings made with the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission.
The Baton-Rouge, Louisiana-based fast-food chain that specializes in chicken fingers is looking to build its first Kokomo store at 1728 E. Markland Ave., the location of the recently shuttered Long John Silver’s and A&W.
The building that used to house Long John Silver’s and A&W will be razed, and a new building will be built for Raising Cane’s, according to submitted development plans. The Kokomo Plan Commission is expected to vote on the development plans as soon as this month.
It’s currently unclear when the restaurant is expected to open, though the fact the project’s developer, Raising Cane’s Restaurants LLC, is seeking development plan approval suggests construction is expected to begin this year.
Raising Cane’s media relation did not respond to an email seeking comment and more information. A representative from the property’s owner, Dick Rayl & Associates, told the Tribune on Wednesday the company would call back with potentially more information, but as of Wednesday evening the representative had not called back.
Raising Cane’s serves chicken fingers, sandwiches and combos with its signature Cane’s Sauce, French fries, Texas toast and coleslaw. It’s also known for its sweet tea and lemonade.
The fast-food restaurant expanded its footprint last year nationwide and in Indiana, opening around 100 locations across the country. The chain currently has four up-and-running locations in the Hoosier state, including in West Lafayette, Bloomington, Avon and Mishawaka.
Last year, the company announced it intended to open a Muncie and Noblesville location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.