Residents and representatives from Primrose Retirement Community visited Indiana University Kokomo and Ivy Tech Community College on Thursday to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness week.
In the cafeteria of IUK, Shari Shackelford and Delores Herman passed out full-sized Kit Kats, Reese’s Cups, Cadbury Caramellos and Hershey candy bars to students and cafeteria staff.
Each candy bar was wrapped with Primrose advertisements, and several had smiley faces hidden under the retirement community’s flyers. If the recipient found a smiley face with their candy bar, they would also receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
Breanna Koester received one of the gift cards and planned to use the money to order snacks to her dorm.
“Any time we can have community friends on campus, I think it’s a good thing,” IUK Director of External and Community Relations Cathy Valcke said. “It’s good for the students, and I think it’s good for the residents.”
