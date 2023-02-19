Ranger Power, a U.S.-based renewable energy development company, has made its desire to install and operate a commercial solar farm in Howard County official.
The company filed at the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission earlier this month its application for a special exception permit to operate a 1,700-acre commercial solar farm, named Locomotive Solar, east of the town of Greentown. It is the second such company looking to build a solar farm near the Duke Energy-owned Greentown Substation; ENGIE, a French multinational utility company, is the other.
Ranger Power’s filing comes nearly three years after the Tribune originally reported the company was eyeing Howard County and six months after it held an open house, introducing the proposed project to the general public.
Ranger Power’s request will be heard at the 5:30 p.m. March 28 Howard County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting.
Ranger Power did file in time for the February county BZA meeting, but Greg Sheline, executive director of the Kokomo Howard County Plan Commission, told the Tribune his office moved it the March meeting so both solar farm projects wouldn’t be heard at the same meeting. ENGIE’s special exception permit request for its Emerald Green Solar project is set to be heard Feb. 28.
Under the county’s zoning law, BZA board members are to consider the following criteria before voting to approve any special exception use permit request:
- The proposal will not be injurious to the public health, safety, morals and welfare of the community.
- The requirements and development standards for the requested use as prescribed by this Zoning Ordinance will be met.
- Granting the exception will not subvert the general purposes served by this Zoning Ordinance and will not permanently injure other property or uses in the same district and vicinity.
- The proposed use will be consistent with the character of the district therein, the spirit and intent of this Zoning Ordinance, and the Comprehensive Plan.
If approved, the special exception permit is just the first step of a multistep process before the solar farm can begin operations. The company must also get drainage approval, road use approval, stormwater plan approval, decommissioning plan approval and economic development agreement approval.
PROJECT DETAILS
The 1,700-acre project area will be mostly north of the Duke Energy-owned Greentown Substation on South 1100 East just east of Greentown and will generate up to 200 megawatts of electricity.
Ranger Power, in its application, stated the project is a $250 million investment and will generate an estimated 200 temporary jobs during the 18-month construction time and 3-6 full-time jobs for operation and maintenance once complete. The company also estimated the project will generate approximately $55 million in taxes over its life, which is expected to be 30-35 years. After the project’s lifespan, Ranger Power says it will convert the land back to tillable farmland.
Boundaries are roughly as follows: East of South 950 East, north of East 100 South, south of East 200 North and west of North 1350 East.
To be clear, not all the land in the aforementioned area will be covered in solar panels or part of the project area and, thus, fenced in. While the fenced-in project area is 1,700 acres, Ranger Power states the panels themselves will cover a portion of that.
Screening will follow the county’s zoning ordinance, which does allow for vegetation of at least four feet high and fences, though barbed wire fences are not allowed. In its application, Ranger Power shows its proposed fencing as being both 7-8 foot tall woven-wire fences with wooden posts and evergreen trees.
The company, according to its application, will also offer “good neighbor” payments to adjacent non-participating landowners. The payments will include a $1,000 signing payment and $10,000 within 45 days of the beginning of construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.